विधायकों को जाने:बढ़ा दबदबा, जिले की 5 में से तीन सीटों पर महिलाओं ने दिखाया दम

नवादा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवादा के राजनीतिक इतिहास में पहला अवसर जब एक साथ तीन महिलाएं हुईं निर्वाचित
  • देहरी से सदन पहुंचने वाली महिलाओं की तादाद पहुंची 10, कहा-जनता ही उनका परिवार, उनके हितों का ख्याल रखना होगी प्राथमिकता

2020 का विस चुनाव ने नवादा के राजनीतिक इतिहास में एक नया अध्याय जोड़ दिया है। नवादा के राजनीतिक इतिहास में पहला अवसर है जब एक साथ तीन महिलाएं निर्वाचित हुई हैं। जिले के पांच में से तीन सीटों पर महिलाएं निर्वाचित हुई है। आजादी के बाद से अबतक 12 दफा महिलाओं को प्रतिनिधित्व करने का अवसर मिला था। लेकिन इनमें सिर्फ आठ महिलाएं थी। लेकिन इस चुनाव में दो नए नाम विभा देवी और नीतू कुमारी का नाम जुड़ गया है। जबकि अरूणा देवी के लिए यह चौथा अवसर है। दूसरी तरफ, बाकी दो अन्य सीटों पर गोविंदपुर से मो कामरान की जीत हुई है। वे पहली दफा निर्वाचित हुए हैं। ये युवा हैं। वहीं रजौली से प्रकाशवीर को दूसरी दफा अवसर मिला है। हिसुआ में कांग्रेस की नीतू कुमारी ने 15 साल से विधायक रहे अनिल सिंह को 17091 वोटों के अंतर से पराजित कर अपने ससुर के स्व आदित्य सिंह के हार का बदला ले लिया। वहीं अरूणा ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सतीश कुमार मंटन को पराजित किया। नवादा विस में विभा देवी के मुकाबले जदयू विधायक कौशल यादव तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। दूसरे पर निर्दलीय श्रवण कुशवाहा रहे।

पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज की स्थापना और हर खेत तक पानी पहुंचाने की प्राथमिकता : अरुणा

किसानों की भलाई व शिक्षा में सुधार उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता है। हर किसानों के खेत तक पानी पहुंचाने के लिए काम करेंगे। हर गांव में खेतों तक ट्रांसफाॅर्मर लगाने का काम पूरा करेंगे। जिला मुख्यालय में पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज की स्थापना प्राथमिकता में है। ताकि वारिसलीगंज सहित जिले भर के विद्यार्थियों को सहूलियत हो सके। विकास की जारी योजनाओें के क्रियान्वयन में गति लाने की कोशिश रहेगी।

सुधारेंगे स्वास्थ्य और शिक्षा व्यवस्था, 200 बेडेड अस्पताल शुरू कराना प्राथमिकता : विभा देवी
शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को सुधारने को अपनी प्राथमिकता बताई हैं। नवादा की स्वास्थ्य और शिक्षा व्यवस्था बदहाल है। सबसे पहले इसे ठीक करने का प्रयास करेंगे। जिले की बड़ी आबादी खराब स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था से जूझ रहे हैं। जिले में 200 बेडेड अस्पताल शुरू करवाने का प्रयास होगा। यही नहीं, गरीबों की लड़ाई लड़ते रहे हैं और आगे भी लड़ते रहेंगे। जनता जर्नादन की समस्यों के निदान के लिए 24 घंटे दरबाजा खुला रहेगा।
जनता ने जिस विश्वास से हमें जिम्मेवारी दी है गोविंदपुर को पिछड़ेपन से दिलाएंगे मुक्ति : कामरान

गोविंदपुर से नवनिर्वाचित राजद विधायक मो कामरान ने कहा कि गोविंदपुर की जनता ने जिस विश्वास से हमें जिम्मेवारी दी है उस पर पूरी तरह से खरा उतरने की कोशिश करूंगा। फिलहाल गोविंदपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र कई दृष्टि से पिछड़ा हुआ है। इसे पिछड़ेपन से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास करूंगा। यहां डिग्री कॉलेज सहित शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य में सुधार हमारी प्राथमिकता है।

