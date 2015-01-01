पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सहूलियत:न्यू एरिया से बुधौल तक खुरी नदी में लोगों ने बनाई जुगाड़ू पुलिया, शहर में आने के लिए होगी सहूलियत

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाइपास से शहर की ओर आने के लिए आवागमन करने के लिए एक पुलिया तक नसीब नहीं थी

शहर के न्यू एरिया स्थित गायत्री मंदिर और कृष्ण मेमोरियल कॉलेज के पीछे खुरी नदी से होकर लोग बुधौल होते हुए बाइपास तक चले जाते हैं । लेकिन इस बाइपास से शहर की ओर आने के लिए खुरी नदी में आवागमन करने के लिए एक पुल पुलिया तक नसीब आम लोगों को नहीं है। स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा तक्षण सुविधा के लिए जुगाड़ू पुल का इंतजाम किया गया है । जिसके द्वारा दोपहिया वाहन साइकिल और पैदल चलने वाले राहगीरों का आवागमन हो रहा है।

जब भी बरसात के दिनों में बारिश की पानी से नदी में उफान होती है तो बुधवार और न्यू एरिया के लोगों के लिए यह रास्ता पूर्णतह बंद हो जाता है। स्थिति होती है कि पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल हो जाता है। स्थानीय निवासी धीरज कुमार, विपिन, मुकेश,मोहन, रामाश्रय आदि ने कहा जब भी इलेक्शन आता है तब हर प्रत्याशी कहता है कि न्यू एरिया से बुधौल जाने के लिए खुरी नदी के बीच पुल पुलिया का होना बहुत जरूरी है । यह हम जरूर बनवा देंगे लेकिन बीते इलेक्शन के बाद इस मुद्दे से लोग भटक जाते हैं । जिसके कारण लगातार वर्षों से आवागमन करने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है । किसी तरह स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा जुगाड़ू पुलिया के सहारे काम चलाया जा रहा है।

बताया कि नदी में पुल का निर्माण होने से मौजूद स्थानीय लोगों को काफी सुविधा होगा और खासकर बुधौल बायपास बस स्टैंड मेन मार्ग तक जाने और शहर तक आने में कम समय लगेगी । इससे शहर के अंदर जाम की समस्या भी कम जाएगी । बताया इस स्थानीय लोगों की सुविधा और जरूरत होने वाली पुल पर किसी प्रशासन और मंत्री के साथ जनप्रतिनिधि का कोई ध्यान और ख्याल नहीं है । बताया कि अभी हम सभी लोगों ने मिलकर पुराना होम पाइप और बिजली के खंभे इकट्ठा कर किसी तरह आवागमन और दोपहिया वाहन चलने का जुगाड़ किए हैं ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें