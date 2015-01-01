पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:छापेमारी में चाकू, ब्लेड व कई सामान मिले

नवादा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पौ फटते ही जेल की कोठियों में अधिकारियों की दस्तक, मचा हड़कंप

इन दिनों नवादा मंडल कारा की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था काफी चरमरा गई है । इसी का नतीजा है कि जेल के अंदर-बाहर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बावजूद जेल के भीतर धारदार हथियार मादक पदार्थ और मोबाइल गैजेट मिल रहे हैं। इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब मंगलवार को जिला प्रशासन ने जेल में छापेमारी की। छापेमारी में चाकू, ब्लड जैसे धारदार हथियार के अलावा मोबाइल, मोबाइल के चार्जर, खैनी अभी आपत्तिजनक सामान बरामद किया गया। आपत्तिजनक सामानों की बरामदगी जेल की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का पोल खोलने के लिए काफी है। सवाल उठता है कि जब जेल के बाहर और अंदर कड़े सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के दावे किए जा रहे हैं तो जेल के भीतर हथियार और मादक पदार्थ कौन पहुंचा रहा। राज्य मुख्यालय के आदेश पर जिला पदाधिकारी यशपाल मीणा के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी दल का गठन किया गया और पाव फटते हैं अधिकारियों ने जेल की कोठारिया में दस्तक दे दी। जेल में छापेमारी टीम के पहुंचने के बाद हड़कंप मच गया। अभी लोग ठीक से तैयार भी नहीं हुए थे की छापेमारी की खबर लोग हड़बड़ा गए। जेल के पुलिसकर्मी भी इधर-उधर भागने लगे।

कैदियों के पास से बरामद नहीं हुआ सामान
जेल के अंदर बने वार्डो का बारी-बारी से पड़ताल की गई। इससे कैदियों में हड़कंप मच गया। छापामारी के क्रम में जेल के सभी वार्डों व बंदियों की सघन तलाशी गयी। कई संदिग्ध स्थानों व नम मिट्टी वाली जगहों पर कुछ छुपाये जाने की आशंका में खुरचकर देखा गया। सूत्रों के मुताबिक अधिकांश सामान वार्ड के बाहर से बरामद किए गये।

छावनी में तब्दील रहा जेल का इलाका
जिलाधिकारी यशपाल मीणा का काफिला सुबह पौ फटते ही मंडल कारा के गेट पर पहुंचा। जेल अधीक्षक को इसकी सूचना दी गयी। तत्काल गेट खोला गया व अधिकारियों की टीम जेल के भीतर चली गयी। इस दौरान मंडल कारा के आसपास का इलाका छावनी में तब्दील रहा। पुलिसकर्मियों ने जेल परिसर को पूरी तरह से घेर लिया था।

अज्ञात बंदियों के विरुद्ध एफआईआर
नवादा सदर के प्रभारी एसडीओ द्वारा नगर थाने में मंगलवार को इस मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी गयी है। प्राथमिकी में जेल परिसर के भीतर से बरामद की गयी आपत्तिजनक सामानों का जिक्र करते हुए इसे जेल मैन्युअल के खिलाफ बताया गया है व इस मामले में जेल के अज्ञात बंदियों को आरोपित किया गया है। इस मामले में अज्ञात कैदियों को आरोपी बनाया गया है।
बरामद हुए ये समान
जिलाधिकारी यशपाल मीणा के नेतृत्व में हुई छापेमारी के क्रम में विभिन्न भागों और स्थानों से कई आपत्तिजनक सामान बरामद किए गए। जांच के दौरान एक मोबाइल फोन, छह मोबाइल चार्जर, दो चाकू, दो ईयरफोन, एक ब्लेड, खैनी रखने के 21 चुनौटी, 250 ग्राम खैनी, 4 ताश के पैकेट बरामद किए गए। छापेमारी टीम में प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस चंद्रप्रकाश, एएसपी मुख्यालय महेंद्र कुमार बसन्त्री, सिविल सर्जन डॉ विमल प्रसाद सिंह, नगर थानाध्यक्ष, सामान्य शाखा के पदाधिकारी संतोष झा समेत कई अधिकारी और थानों के थानाध्यक्ष शामिल थे।

अक्सर बरामद होते हैं आपत्तिजनक सामान
नवादा मंडल कारा में पिछले दो वर्षों में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा लगभग एक दर्जन बार छापेमारी की जा चुकी है। एक को छोड़कर प्राय: सभी छापेमारी में कुछ न कुछ आपत्तिजनक सामान बरामद किये गये। । कभी सिगरेट तो कभी खैनी अथवा गांजे के चिलम बरामद किये गये। चाकू व रॉड जैसे हथियार का पाया जाना, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिहाज से चूक मानी जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें