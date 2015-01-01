पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिजल्ट:एनडीए पर भारी महागठबंधन

नवादा3 घंटे पहले
  • 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में जिले की पांच सीटों में से तीन सीटें महागठबंधन ने जीती थी

बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव के पांच सीटों के मतगणना में महागठबंधन ने एनडीए को भारी शिकस्त दिया है। नवादा जिले के पांच विधानसभा सीटों में से चार सीटों पर महागठबंधन की जीत दर्ज हुई। इस चुनाव में नवादा, गोविंदपुर, रजौली और हिसुआ में महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार निर्वाचित हुए। जबकि सिर्फ वारिसलीगंज में एनडीए उम्मीदवार निर्वाचित हुई हैं। महागठबंधन ने 2015 के चुनाव से भी बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। 2015 के चुनाव में जिले के पांच में से तीन सीटें महागठबंधन जीती थी। राजद से राजबल्लभ प्रसाद और प्रकाशवीर व कांग्रेस से पूर्णिमा यादव निर्वाचित हुई थी।

जबकि दो सीटें बीजेपी जीती थी। वारिसलीगंज से अरूणा देवी और हिसुआ से अनिल सिंह निर्वाचित हुए थे। अरूणा देवी ने जीत बरकरार रखी, जबकि अनिल सिंह पराजित हो गए। हिसुआ में अनिल सिंह की जगह कांग्रेस की नीतू कुमारी निर्वाचित हुई। वहीं गोविंदपुर में कांग्रेस से जदयू में आई पूर्णिमा यादव को राजद के मो कामरान ने पराजित कर दिया। जबकि नवादा में राजबल्लभ प्रसाद की पत्नी विभा देवी ने निर्दलीय श्रवण कुशवाहा को पराजित कर दिया। जदयू के कौशल यादव तीसरे स्थान पर रहे हैं। वहीं रजौली में राजद के प्रकाश वीर अपनी सीट बचाने में कामयाब रहे। हालांकि 2010 के चुनाव में पांचों विधानसभा पर एनडीए की जीत दर्ज हुई थी। सबसे खास बात कि इस दफा पांच में से तीन सीटों पर महिलाएं निर्वाचित हुई हैं। नवादा के राजनीतिक इतिहास में यह एक रिकाॅर्ड कायम हुआ है। अरूणा ने बचाई नवादा में एनडीए की लाज, वारिसलीगंज ने दिया नीतीश का साथ वरिसलीगंज विधानसभा से बीजेपी से निर्वाचित अरूणा देवी ने नवादा में एनडीए की लाज बचाई है। नवादा के पांच में से चार सीटों पर महागठबंधन की जीत हुई है। लेकिन वारिसलीगंज में एनडीए गठबंधन की उम्मीदवार निर्वाचित हुई है। वारिसलीगंज के लोगों ने नीतीश कुमार का अक्सर साथ दिया है। अरूणा देवी ने कांग्रेस के सतीश कुमार मंटन को पराजित किया है। इस सीट पर सर्वाधिक छह दफा कांग्रेस की जीत हुई है। लेकिन 1995 में रामाश्रय प्रसाद सिंह के बाद कांग्रेस नही जीती है।

दरअसल, 2000 से जातीय वर्चस्व के कारण अरूणा देवी और प्रदीप कुमार निर्वाचित होते रहे हैं। 2000, फरवरी 2005 और 2015 में अरूणा निर्वाचित हुई। जबकि अक्टूबर 2005, 2010 में प्रदीप कुमार निर्वाचित हुए। हालांकि दोनों लीडर दलों के अलावा बतौर निर्दलीय सदन का सफर तय कर चुके हैं। खासबात कि दोनों नेताओं अधिकतर दफा नीतीश कुमार का साथ दिए हैं। इस बार अरूणा की जीत को प्रदीप की पत्नी आरती देवी के निर्दलीय उतरने से आसान हो गया। क्योंकि एनडीए के अलावा भूमिहार जाति का धु्रवीकरण अरूणा के पक्ष में हो गया। इस बार महागठबंधन ने पांच में चार सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की है।

राजबल्लभ से कौशल ने छीना था सीट, राजबल्लभ की पत्नी विभा देवी ने फिर छीना

नवादा विस क्षेत्र में राजद की विभा देवी ने जदयू के कौशल यादव से यह सीट छीन लिया है। 2015 में इस सीट पर राजबल्लभ यादव निर्वाचित हुए थे। लेकिन सजायाप्ता होने के कारण 2019 में उपचुनाव हुआ था। इस उपचुनाव में जेडीयू की टिकट से कौशल यादव निर्वाचित हुए थे। निर्दलीय श्रवण कुशवाहा को पराजित किया था। लेकिन 2020 के चुनाव में राजबल्लभ की पत्नी ने कौशल यादव को पराजित कर दिया। कौशल यादव तीसरे स्थान पर रहे हैं। दूसरे स्थान पर निर्दलीय श्रवण कुशवाहा रहे। देखें तो, इस सीट पर राजबल्लभ यादव और कौशल यादव के बीच लंबे समय से दावेदारी चलती रही है। 1972 में गायत्री देवी नवादा सीट से निर्वाचित हुई थी। इसके बाद फरवरी 2005, अक्टूबर 2005 और 2010 में कौशल यादव की पत्नी पूर्णिमा यादव इस क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधित्व की थी। जबकि राजबल्लभ यादव के परिवार भी 30 साल से दावेदारी करते रहे हैं। इसके पहले चार दफा बाबूलाल चैधरी को, चार दफा वनवारी राम और दो दफा राम स्वरूप यादव को प्रतिनिधित्व का मौका मिला था।रजौली में प्रकाशवीर ने मारा चैका, कन्हैया को फिर लगा गहरा झटका:रजौली विस क्षेत्र में राजद के प्रकाशवीर ने चैका मारा है। उन्होंने भाजपा के कन्हैया रजवार को पराजित कर भाजपा को चैका मारने से रोक दिया। रजौली विधानसभा के अतीत को देखें तो, इस सीट पर तीन दफा राजद और तीन दफा भाजपा निर्वाचित हुई थी। इस दफा चैका मारने के लिए दोनों के पास अवसर था। लेकिन एनडीए के वोट में बिखराव के कारण राजद को यह मौका मिला है।देखें तो, इस सीट पर पांच दफा कांग्रेस, तीन दफा निर्दलीय, तीन-तीन दफा राजद और भाजपा और एक-एक दफा जनसंघ और जनता दल के उम्मीदवारों की जीत हुई थी। राजद के प्रकाश वीर को लगातार दूसरा अवसर मिला है। इसके पहले चार दफा बाबूलाल चैधरी को, चार दफा वनवारी राम और दो दफा राम स्वरूप यादव को प्रतिनिधित्व का मौका मिला था।

