आदेश:अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों को बर्खास्त का आदेश, न करने पर वेतन से रिकवरी

नवादा5 घंटे पहले
जिले के प्राइमरी व मिडिल स्कूलों में कार्यरत अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों पर गाज गिरने वाली है। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी स्थापना शाखा के डीपीओ रौशन आरा ने कहा कि आरटीई के तहत सरकारी स्कूलों में कार्यरत अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों को 31 मार्च 2019 तक प्रशिक्षण पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया गया था। इसके बाद 1 अप्रैल 2019 से किसी भी अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों को सेवा में कार्यरत नहीं रखना है तथा सेवा मुक्त की कार्रवाई प्रारंभ कर दिया जाना है। उक्त नियम के आलोक में अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों को सेवा मुक्त करते हुए सूची अधोहस्ताक्षरी कार्यालय को उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया गया था।लेकिन अभी तक किसी एक भी शिक्षक के संबंध में सूची समर्पित नहीं किया गया है। कहा कि उच्चाधिकारी से निर्देश प्राप्त है कि कार्रवाई नहीं करने वाले नियोजन इकाई एवं बीईओ पर प्राथमिकी किया जाए। नियोजन इकाई के सचिव एवं बीईओ के खाते से होगा रिकवरी: डीपीओ ने कहा सभी नियोजन इकाई एवं बीईओ को निर्देश दिया कि अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों को विद्यालय आने तथा उपस्थिति बनाने पर रोक लगाते हुए सेवा मुक्त की कार्रवाई की जाए। अगर कोई भी अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षक विद्यालय में कार्य करते हुए पाए जाते हैं और वे अपने वेतन भुगतान का दावा करते हैं तो पंचायत सचिव एवं बीईओ के वेतन से रिकवरी कर उक्त शिक्षक का वेतन भुगतान किया जाएगा।

31 मार्च 2019 तक पूर्ण प्रशिक्षण पूर्ण करने वालों पर नहीं होगी कार्रवाई| डीईओ कार्यालय के प्रधान लिपिक ने बताया कि कार्रवाई उन्हीं शिक्षकों पर की जाएगी जो 31 मार्च 2019 के बाद भी अप्रशिक्षित हैं। वैसे शिक्षक जिनका कोर्स उक्त तिथि तक पूर्ण है लेकिन किसी वजह से रिजल्ट देर से आया है और उतीर्ण हो चुके हैं वैसे शिक्षकों पर कार्रवाई नहीं की जाएगी।

