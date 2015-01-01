पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:चतुर्थवर्गीय कर्मचारी के भरोसे रजौली का पीएचईडी कार्यालय

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • सप्ताह में एक दो बार ही आते हैं कनीय और व सहायक अभियंता कर्मचारी ने कहा - जब जरूरत होती है तो साहब आते हैं

पेयजल समस्या का निराकरण करने के लिए पीएचईडी विभाग ने अपने सभी कार्यालयों में अधिकारी तैनात किए हैं लेकिन रजौली प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित स्थित लोक स्वास्थ्य अभियंत्रण कार्यालय में शिकायत लेने वाले कोई नहीं है। यहा आम तौर पर अधिकारी रहते नहीं है और जो कर्मचारी रहते हैं वे किसी प्रकार की सहायता देने में समर्थ नहीं होते हैं। प्रखंड क्षेत्र के लोग कोई भी कार्य से आते हैं तो अधिकारी के नहीं रहने से वापस चले जाते हैं। जबकि सभी अधिकारी के रहने के लिए प्रखंड परिसर में का आवास है। जिनके पास आवास नहीं होता उन्हे सरकार की ओर से आवास भत्ता दिया जाता है। स्थानीय लोगों की मानें तो अफसरों, बाबुओं को नियमित दफ्तर नहीं आने के कारण अपने काम कराने के लिए सरकारी कार्यालयों में पहुंचने वाले लोगों को परेशान होना पड़ता है।

चतुर्थ वर्गीय कर्मचारी भूषण कुमार कहते हैं कि जब जब जरूरत होती है तभी यहां अधिकारी आते हैं अन्यथा ये लोग नवादा में रहते हैं। बताते चलें कि पीएचइडी को अब सात निश्चय योजना के अंतर्गत नल जल योजना के क्रियान्वयन के साथ ही चापाकल ओ की मरम्मत का काम भी पूरा करना है। पंचायती राज के द्वारा क्रियान्वित जलापूर्ति योजनाओं की भी जिम्मेवारी पीएचइडी विभाग को सौंपी गई है। वर्क लोड बढ़ने के कारण शिकायतें भी बड़ी है लिहाजा बड़ी संख्या में लोग शिकायत करने पीएचडी कार्यालय पहुंच रहे हैं। लेकिन कार्यालय में अधिकारियों की अनियमित उपस्थिति के कारण फरियादियों को परेशानी हो रही है।

उदासीनता के कारण संवेदक भी कर रहे हैं मनमानी
रजौली में नल जल योजना में बोरिंग लगाने से लेकर पाइप बिछाने में कई तरह की अनियमितता के कई मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। बहुउद्देशीय जल ग्रामीण योजना में स्थानीय अधिकारियों व अभियंताओं द्वारा भी योजना को लेकर पारदर्शिता नहीं बरती गई। लोगों का कहना है कि अधिकारियों के उदासीन रवैया के कारण संवेदको की मनमानी बड़ी हुई है। यही कारण है कि 2016 में समाप्त होने वाला कार्य आजतक चल रहा है। इसके चलते गांव से लेकर शहरी इलाकों में नल जल योजना के अंतर्गत गुणवत्तापूर्ण कार्य नहीं हुए।

क्या कहते हैं ग्रामीण
कुंवा नहीं रहता तो पैसे मर जाते हरदिया पंचायत के दिलीप कुमार साव का कहना है भानेखाप खाप गांव में अगर कुआं नहीं रहता तो हम लोग प्यासे मर जाते। जलस्तर नीचे चले जाने से एक भी चापाकल काम नहीं करता है। सभी ग्रामीण एक कुआं के सहारे गर्मी के मौसम में अपनी प्यास बुझाते हैं। एक महीना पहले गांव में सबमर्सेबल लगाया गया लेकिन पाइप कनेक्शन नहीं किया गया है। बैजन्ती देवी का कहना है कि पक्षपात हो रहा है। इस गांव में दलित और अति पिछड़ा समुदाय के लोग रहते हैं।सरकार के द्वारा मिलने वाली योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल पाता है।

क्या कहते हैं पीएचईडी विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता
क्षेत्र में नहीं रहने और शिथिलता बरतने के आरोप में ही सहायक अभियंता को सस्पेंड किया गया है। अब नए अधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। उन्हें वही रहना है। शिकायत मिलेगी तो फिर कार्रवाई होगी। जिन योजनाओं में देरी हो रही है उनके समर्थकों को वार्निंग दी गई है। पेयजल आपूर्ति व्यवस्थित रखना प्राथमिकता है । गड़बड़ी करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी ।

