किया गया फ्लैग मार्च:शांति व्यवस्था के लिए हाई अलर्ट पर पुलिस

रजौली/ वारिसलीगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्षेत्रों में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने फ्लैग मार्च किया

मतगणना के दौरान शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर रजौली में प्रशासन हाई अलर्ट पर है। मतगणना की पूर्वसंध्या पर सर्किल पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर अरुण कुमार सिंह व थानाध्यक्ष दरवारी चौधरी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस और सुरक्षाबलों ने फ्लैग मार्च किया। पुलिस के मुरहेना, अंधरवारी, अमावां, हरदिया व रजौली बाजार में हरदिया कैम्प के एसटीएफ चीता जवानों ने फ्लैग मार्च किया और लोगों को शांति बनाए रखने का संदेश दिया । बता दें कि मतगणना के बाद उम्मीदवारों को जुलूस प्रदर्शन वह किसी भी प्रकार का शोर-शराबा नहीं करना है जिसको लेकर क्षेत्रों में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन के द्वारा फ्लैग मार्च किया जा रहा है।

मौके पर एसआई मुकेश कुमार ,एएसआई अनिल कुमार सिंह के साथ जिला पुलिस बल उपस्थित थे । सिटी रिपोर्टर वारिसलीगंज के अनुसार मतगणना बाद शहर में शांति व्यवस्था कायम रखने को लेकर मतगणना की पूर्व संध्या पर सोमवार को वारिसलीगंज बाजार में पुलिस का फ्लैग मार्च किया गया। एएसआई ललन राम के नेतृत्व में स्थानीय पुलिस की एक टुकड़ी बाजार के विभिन्न पथों में फ्लैग मार्च किया।

पुलिस चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर हाई अलर्ट मोड में

रोह थाना क्षेत्र मेंं मतगणना के दिन 10 नवंबर को शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों तक सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। जीत के जश्न पर भी पुलिस की पैनी नजर होगी। कोई भी हर्ष फायरिंग और आतिशबाजी नहीं कर सकेगा। यदि कोई कोई ऐसा करते पकड़ा गया तो उसके खिलाफ पुलिस कड़ी कार्रवाई करेगी। स्थानीय थानों के द्वारा पुलिस गश्ती बढ़ा दी गई है। रोह थाना अध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार के नेतृत्व में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों मे शांति कायम बनाए रखने को लेकर लगातार एरिया डोमिनेशन किया जा रहा है। गांव व शहर के लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील किया जा रहा है। चुनाव परिणाम के पहले और चुनाव परिणाम के बाद क्षेत्रों में पुलिस प्रशासन अलर्ट मोड में रहेगा। इसके अलावा चिन्हित स्थानों पर पुलिस बल की तैनात रहेंगे। अगर कोई मतगणना परिणाम आने के बाद विधि व्यवस्था में व्यवधान डालता है तो उस पर प्रशासन कड़ी कार्रवाई करेगी।

