बैठक में निर्णय:मतगणना के लिए 48 घंटे तक रहेगा निषेधाज्ञा लागू, नहीं निकलेगा जुलूस

नवादा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • नवादा के दो मतगणना केन्द्रों में 10 को होगी मतों की गिनती, नहीं होगी आतिशबाजी

कलेकट्रेट सभागार में जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी यशपाल मीणा की अध्यक्षता में मतगणना कार्य से संबंधित समीक्षात्मक बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिले भर के सभी पांचों विधान सभा क्षेत्रों का 10 नवम्बर को मतगणना सम्पन्न किया जाना है। मतगणना कार्य के तैयारी को लेकर केएलएस काॅलेज, नवादा में (235-रजौली (अ0जा0), 237-नवादा तथा 239-वारिसलीगंज) एवं जिला शिाक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (डायट) नवादा में (236-हिसुआ तथा 238-गोविन्दपुर) निर्धारित है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी द्वारा मतगणना हेतु संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश दिया गया। उन्होंने सभी आरओ को दो बार प्रतिदिन स्ट्राॅंग रूम का विजिट करने का निर्देश दिया व सभी कन्डीडेट को बज्रगृह के निगरानी हेतु लिखित सूचना भी देने के लिए कहा। दो दिनों तक लागू रहेगी निषेधाज्ञा : जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी द्वारा धारा 144 के अन्तर्गत निषेधाज्ञा लागू करते हुए ’’विजय जुलूस निकालना, आतिशबाजी करना, शस्त्र प्रदर्शन करना, अन्य प्रत्याशियों के विरूद्ध आपत्तिजनक नारे लगाना अथवा आपत्तिजनक भाषण देना अथवा ऐसी कोई भी कार्रवाई करना जिससे शांति व्यवस्था भंग होने का खतरा हो’ इन सभी परिस्थितियों में तत्काल प्रभाव से रोक लगाया गया है। यह आदेश 10 नवमबर से 11 नवम्बर तक के लिए लागू रहेगा।

मतगणना के लिए जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने की समीक्षा बैठक

सीसीटीवी से रखी जा रही ब्रजगृह पर नजर, अभ्यर्थी भी रखे हैं एजेंट
जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी यष पाल मीणा ने सभी निर्वाची पदाधिकारी को आदेश दिया है कि कोई भी अभ्यर्थी बज्रगृह पर नजर रखने हेतु अपने एजेंट प्रतिनियुक्त कर सकते हैं। इस उद्देश्य से दोनों बज्रगृह परिसर के बाहर टेंट लगाये गए हैं एवं उसमें सीसीटीवी परिचालित है, ताकि उस स्थल पर से सीसीटीवी के माध्यम से बज्रगृह पर नजर रख सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि आप अपने सभी अभ्यर्थियों को उनको प्रदत्त इस सुविधा के संबंध में लिखित रूप से सम्यक जानकारी दें तथा उनके द्वारा प्रतिनियुक्त एजेंट को फोटोयुक्त पास निर्गत करें ताकि इस स्थल पर किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति का प्रवेश न हो।

उप विकास आयुक्त वैभव चाैधरी, अपर समाहर्ता उज्जवल कुमार सिंह, भूमि सुधार उप समाहर्ता मो. मुस्तकीम, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी नवादा सदर उमेश कुमार भारती, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी रजौली चन्द्रशेखर आजाद, सिविल सर्जन नवादा डाॅ. विमल प्रसाद, नोडल पदाधिकारी कार्मिक कोषांग, प्रशिक्षण कोषांग, विधि व्यवस्था कोषांग, वाहन कोषांग, बज्रगृह कोषांग, वेबकास्टिंग कोषांग, विडियोग्राफी कोषांग, सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी, सभी अंचल अधिकारी, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी नगर परिषद नवादा, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी नगर पंचायत वारिसलीगंज/हिसुआ, कार्यपालक अभियंता भवन निर्माण, कार्यपालक अभियंता पीएचईडी, कार्यपालक अभियंता विद्युत, जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी सर्वशिक्षा, जिला सूचना एवं विज्ञान पदाधिकारी आदि उपस्थित थे।

मतगणना के दौरान बिजली सप्लाई में नहीं हो किसी प्रकार की बाधा
िजला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने विद्युत विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता को निर्देश दिया कि विद्युत में किसी भी तरह का बाधा उत्पन्न न हो,उन्होंने यातायात की व्यवस्था, ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र, विडियोग्राफी, मतगणना कर्मियों का रैंडमाइजेशन, मतगणना कर्मियों सहित मतगणना कार्य में संलग्न पदाधिकारी/कर्मी, मजदूर आदि की पास की व्यवस्था, मतगणना केन्द्र पर लगने वाले सामग्रियों एवं प्रपत्रांे का आकलन एवं व्यवस्था, प्रशिक्षण, मतगणना के दिन अल्पाहार/भोजन एवं पेयजल की व्यवस्था, मजदूरों की प्रतिनियुक्ति, पोस्टल वैलेट पेपर/ईटीपीबीएस, बज्रगृह से मतगणना कक्ष में ईवीएम ले जाने एवं रिसीलिंग, सफाई, चिकित्सा व्यवस्था, कोविड-19, अग्निशामक व्यवस्था, कम्प्यूटर, प्रिंटर एवं फोटोकाॅपीयर मशीन की व्यवस्था, इंटरनेट की व्यवस्था, रिसीलिंग के उपरांत ईवीएम रखने की व्यवस्था/वाहन की व्यवस्था आदि विषयों पर उन्होंने एजेंडावार संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

