सुरक्षा का रखें ख्याल:कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव कर खुद को रखें फिट, सुरक्षा का रखें ख्याल

नवादा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण काल के एक लंबे समय के बाद जनजीवन को सामान्य बनाने की कोशिश में स्वास्थ्य विभाग व जिला प्रशासन लगा हुआ है।लॉकडाउन के बाद कोविड 19 से बचाव के उपायों जैसे मास्क लगाने, हाथों की नियमित साबुन पानी से धोने और शारीरिक दूरी जैसे नियमों को अपनाते हुए लोग घरों से बाहर निकल रहे हैं। व्यायाम की मदद से खुद को फिट रखने वाले लोगों के लिए अब थोड़ा सुकुन का समय है जब जिम और फिटनेस सेंटरों को खोलने की इजाजत दे दी गई है।लेकिन इसके साथ आवश्यक गाइडलाइंस का पालन करना आवश्यक होगा। जिम व फिटनेस सेंटर जाने वालों को भी कोविड 19 से बचाव के लिए सुझाये गये उपायों का पालन करना भी अनिवार्य है।
योगा व व्यायाम महत्वपूर्ण पर सुरक्षा की है जरूरी : स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने गाइडलाइन ऑन प्रीवेंटिव मेसर्स टू कंटेन स्प्रेड ऑफ कोविड 19 इन योगा इंस्टीट्यूट एंड जिमनाजियम के तहत कहा है कि योग व व्यायाम स्वास्थ्य के लिए महत्वपूर्ण हैं। संक्रमण की सुरक्षा के लिए योगा संस्थानों व जिम आदि के स्टॉफ व वहां आने वाले लोग शारीरिक दूरी का अवश्य पालन करें। 65 से अधिक उम्र के लोग, किसी बीमारी से ग्रसित लोग, गर्भवतियों और दस साल की उम्र से छोटे बच्चों को बंद स्थानों वाले जिम नहीं जाने की सलाह दी गयी है।

योग व जिम संस्थानों के प्रबंधनों को दिये आवश्यक निर्देश
जिम या योगा संस्थानों के प्रवेश द्वार पर सैनिटाइजर डिस्पेंसर की व्यवस्था, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग कर मास्क के साथ ही सदस्यों या आंगुतकों को प्रवेश की इजाजत, पोस्टर के माध्यम से कोविड से बचाव संबंधी उपायों की जानकारियों का प्रदर्शन, ऑडियो व वीडियो के माध्यम से व्यायाम व योग करने आये लोगों में जागरुकता, सदस्यों के आने का समय, नाम व फोन नंबर की जानकारी।

