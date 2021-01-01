पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारियां पूरी, शान से लहराएगा तिरंगा

गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है आज जिलेभर में शान से तिरंगा फहराया जाएगा । मुख्य समारोह स्थल हरिश्चंद्र स्टेडियम में आयोजित किया जाएगा। गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था, महापुरूषों की मूर्ति पर माल्यार्पण कार्यक्रम, महादलित टोलो में झंडात्तोलन कार्यक्रम, परेड की सलामी, विधि व्यवस्था, प्रभात फेरी, के लिए पर्याप्त इंतजाम किए गए हैं। राज्य सरकार द्वारा प्राप्त निर्देश के आलोक में आगामी गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह जिले भर में कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण सादगी के साथ झंडातोलन कार्यक्रम सम्पन्न किया जाएगा।

कोविड-19 संक्रमण के कारण सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह सादगी से मनाते हुए खेल-कूद, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम को स्थगित रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है। पदाधिकारीगण द्वारा विभिन्न स्थलों पर महादलित टोलों में उपस्थित रहकर अपने देख-रेख में झण्डोतोलन का कार्यक्रम सम्पन्न किया जायेगा। शिक्षा विभाग के सभी स्कूलों द्वारा प्रातः 06ः30 में प्रभातफेरी निकाली जायेगी। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी नगर परिषद कन्हैया कुमार ने बताया गया कि शहर की साफ सफाई करा ली गई है। चौक चैराहे पर स्थापित महानुभावों के मुर्ति का रंग रोगन, साफ-सफाई कराकर चूना छिड़काव किया गया है।

जिला का स्थापना दिवस बनेगा
गणतंत्र दिवस के साथ ही जिला स्थापना दिवस पर मनाया जाएगा। जिला स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर जिले के वैसे बच्चे जिन्हें खेल-कूद, षिक्षा, सड़क सुरक्षा, मद्य निषेध, कोविड वारियर आदि के रूप में उत्कृष्ट कार्य किये हैं, उन्हें सम्मानित किया जायेगा। सभी प्रखंडों में सामुदायिक पुस्तकालय का उद्घाटन किया जाएगा।

झंडोत्तोलन के लिए अमरपुर मुसहरी जाएंगे डीएम
तय कार्यक्रम के तहत जिला पदाधिकारी द्वारा खंरांट पंचायत के अमरपुर, मुषहरी, सामुदायिक विकास भवन में, उप विकास आयुक्त द्वारा खरांट पंचायत के लक्ष्मीनगर महादलित टोला में, अपर समाहत्र्ता नवादा द्वारा महुली पंचायत के गौस नगर महादलित टोला में, जिला लोक षिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी द्वारा आंती पंचायत के रविदास महादलित टोला में, अनुमंडल लोक षिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी नवादा द्वारा आंती पंचायत के गंगटी महादलित टोला में, जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी द्वारा कादिरगंज पंचायत के सोनुविगहा महादलित टोला के सामुदायिक भवन में, अनुमंडल लोक षिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी रजौली द्वारा सोनसिहारी पंचायत के बीबीपुरा महादलित टोला के सामुदायिक भवन में, जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी द्वारा समाय पंचायत के डगरपुर महादलित टोला के सामुदायिक भवन में, वरीय उपसमाहत्र्ता नवादा द्वारा ननौरा पंचायत के महादलित टोला के सामुदायिक भवन में, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी नवादा द्वारा लोहरपुरा पंचायत के चिलौंगिया मुसहरी टोला में, जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी द्वारा लोहरपुरा पंचायत के झराईन मुसहरी टोला में, भूमि सुधार उपसमाहत्र्ता नवादा द्वारा गोनावां पंचायत के लक्ष्मीपुर में, अपर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी नवादा द्वारा भदोखरा पंचायत के महापुर में, वरीय उपसमाहत्र्ता, महादलित टोला के सामुदायिक भवन में झण्डोतोलन का कार्य सम्पन्न किया जायेगा।

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के कार्यक्रम

  • प्रभातफेरी सुबह 6ः30 बजे,
  • झंडोत्तोलन हरिश्चन्द्र स्टेडियम में 9 बजे
  • कलेक्ट्रेट नवादा में 9ः50 बजे,
  • विकास भवन नवादा में 10 बजे,
  • अनुमंडल कार्यालय नवादा में सवा 10 बजे,
  • टाउन थाना, नवादा में 10ः25 बजे,
  • पुलिस केन्द्र, नवादा में 10ः55 बजे,
