आरोप:रजौली में एसबीआई सीएसपी संचालक पर धोखाधड़ी कर पैसा निकालने का आरोप

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रजौली प्रखंड में चल रहे सीएसपी की मिलीभगत से भोले भाले लोगों के खाते से पैसे गायब किए जा रहे हैं। रजौली पूर्वी पंचायत के झिरझो गांव निवासी जागो यादव की पुत्री कविता कुमारी एवं शिबू यादव की पुत्री कविता कुमारी ने आरोप एसबीआई के सीएसपी संचालक पर खाते से अवैध निकासी का आरोप लगाया है। दोनों ने कहा कि सीएसपी गए तो क्रमशः 800 रुपये निकासी पर 100 रुपये एवं 500 रुपये निकालने के एवज में 50 रुपये अलग से खाते से निकाल ली गई। जबकि ऐसा करना अवैध है, उनके द्वारा विरोध व्यक्त करने पर डांट कर भगा दिया गया और संचालक द्वारा कहा गया कि मुफ्त में पैसा नहीं निकाला जाता है। तुम दोनो को जहां शिकायत करना है करो।ऐसे दर्जनों मामले में सीएसपी संचालक द्वारा गरीब तथा असहाय लोगों को ठगने का काम किया जा रहा है।

ग्राहकों को पैसा देने के बाद रसीद भी सीएसपी संचालक द्वारा नहीं जाता है। जिससे फर्जीवाड़ा को बढ़ावा मिल रहा है। बाजार क्षेत्र में एसबीआई के पांच ग्राहक सेवा केन्द्र चल रहे हैं। सभी पंचायतों के अलग-अलग पंचायत के नाम से आवंटित है। सभी सीएसपी अपने पंचायतों में ना चलाकर रजौली मुख्यालय क्षेत्र में सीएसपी का संचालन कर रहे हैं। जिससे आवंटित पंचायतों के लाभुकों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

शिकायत मिलने पर होगी कार्रवाई
एसबीआई रजौली के बैंक मैनेजेर सुमन कुमार ने बताया कि जिस सीएसपी का कोड जिस जगह का आवंटित है, उसको उसी स्थान पर संचालित होना है। हालांकि पूर्व से ही सुविधानुसार भानेखाप समेेत अन्य सीएसपी रजौली बाजार में संचालित हो रही है।जिसके कारण जांच-पड़ताल नहीं किया गया। भानेखाप सीएसपी संचालक रंजीत कुमार के द्वारा ग्राहकों के अकाउंट से अवैध निकासी को लेकर ब्रांच मैनेजर ने बताया कि ग्राहकों द्वारा शिकायत मिलने पर उक्त ग्राहक सेवा केन्द्र पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

