कोरोना अपडेट:कोरोना से सिरदला में दूसरी 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की मौत

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना से मौत होने के बाद परिजनों ने बिना कोविड 19 के नियमों का पालन किए हैं अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया

जिले में कोरोना ने फिर एक व्यक्ति की जान ले ली । जिले के सदर प्रखंड में कोरोना से दूसरी मौत होने के बाद दहशत की स्थिति है। सिरदला के बैजनाथपुर गांव का एक 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की मौत कोरोना से सिरदला पीएचसी में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। कोरोना से मौत होने के बाद परिजनों ने बिना कोविड 19 के नियमों का पालन किए हैं अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार कोरोना संक्रमित बैजनाथपुर निवासी एक 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की तबियत 26 अक्टूबर को बिगड़ गई थी ।

इसके बाद परिजनों द्वारा सिरदला पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया जाता है । सिरदला पीएचसी के मेडिकल टीम द्वारा इलाज से पूर्व किये गए कोविड जांच में पोजेटिव परिणाम आते ही नवादा रेफर कर दिया गया । बुजुर्ग की हालत देख सदर अस्पताल ने भी पावापुरी मेडिकल अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया । लेकिन बुजुर्ग पावापुरी जाने के बजाय वापस घर बैजनाथपुर लौट आया । गुरुवार को बुजुर्ग की तबियत ज्यादा बिगड़ जाने पर परिजनों द्वारा पुनः सिरदला पीएचसी लाया गया । जहां इलाज के दौरान की बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गयी । सिरदला पीएचसी में कोरोना बीमारी से मरने की खबर और शव पहुंचने की सूचना मिलते ही पूरे प्रखंड में दहशत फैल गयी । सड़कों पर सन्नाटा पसर गया । गौरतलब है कि एक तरफ कोविड को लेकर दुर्गापूजा पर कड़ी पाबंदी प्रशासन द्वारा लगाई गई ।

वहीं दूसरी तरफ कोरोना पीड़ित की देखरेख और कोविड को लेकर जारी एडवाइजरी की पालन करने और कराने में स्थानीय प्रशासन सहित जिला प्रशासन की उदासीनता और लापरवाही देखने को मिली । कोविड संक्रमण होने के बाद सदर अस्पताल से बुजुर्ग वापस कैसे घर आ गया । अगर प्रशासन सार्थक पहल कर बुजुर्ग को पावापुरी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया देता तो शायद बुजुर्ग की जान बच सकती थी । और इस दौरान अन्य लोग संक्रमित होने से भी बच सकते थे । बुजुर्ग की मौत के बाद भी शव को प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बिना एहतियात के परिजनों को सौंप दिया । दो पीपीई किट परिजनों को देकर अपने कर्तव्य की इतिश्री कर ली ।

3 घंटे बाद अंतिम संस्कार
गुरुवार को 60 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित का शव सिरदला पीएचसी में आने के बाद प्रशासन भी सकते में पड़ गया । स्थानीय प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा कोई पहल नहीं होता देख मृतक के परिजनों और गांव वालों ने ही बुजुर्ग का अंतिम संस्कार धनार्जय नदी किनारे दफन कर कर दिया । इस दौरान कोरोना को लेकर जारी सारी गाइड लाइन की हवा निकल गयी । सरकार के सारे दावे बस कागजो में सिमट कर रह गयी । बुजुर्ग का शव लेकर ग्रामीण हिसुआ सिरदला पथ को जाम करने पहुंचे। लेकिन स्थानीय मुखिया कुणाल ने लोगों को समझा बुझा कर शव का संस्कार करवाया ।

