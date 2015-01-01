पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एग्रीकल्चर:कीट व्याधि नियंत्रण के लिए होगा बीजों का टीकाकरण

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • रबी फसल बीज टीकाकरण रथ रवाना, रबी फसल की बुआई शुरू हो चुकी है

रवि फसल में कीट व्याधि नियंत्रण और बेहतर उपज के लिए जिले में व्यापक पैमाने पर बीजों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। इसके लिए मंगलवार को जिला संयुक्त कृषि कार्यालय से बीज टीकाकरण रथ को रवाना किया गया। यह रथ जिला भर के सभी प्रखंडों में पहुंचेगी। रथ को पौधा संरक्षण विभाग के सहायक निदेशक अशोक कुमार सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रथ को रवाना किया। पौधा संरक्षण अधिकारी ने बताया कि रबी फसल की बुआई शुरू हो चुकी है।

ऐसे में बेहतर उपज एवं कीट/व्याधि के संभावित रोकथाम हेतु बीज टीकाकरण रथ को कृषका के बीच प्रचार-प्रसार करन े के लिए रवाना किया गया है। उन्हों ने बताया कि बीज टीकाकरण रथ जिले के सभी प्रखण्डों में जाएगा और कृषका के बीच बीजोपचार कर बीज लगाने हेतु प्रचार-प्रसार एवं प्रेरित करेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि बीज टीकाकरण एक महत्वपूर्ण योजना है जो पर्यावरण के प्रति मित्रवत है। इस कार्यक्रम से फसल उत्पादन में काफी वृद्धि होगी जिससे किसानों के आय में वृद्धि होगी।

किसान सलाहकार करेंगे मॉनिटरिंग
बीज टीकाकरण वैन को सभी प्रखंड के हरेक पंचायतों में जाना है। सभी कृषि समन्वयक और किसान सलाहकार इसकी मॉनिटरिंग करेंगे। किसानों को आन द स्पाट बीजोपचारक रसान क्रय करवाना सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। धित पंचायत के किसान सलाहकार पर्याप्त संख्या में किसानों से आवेदन पत्र व अन्य दस्तावेज अपडेट कराएंगे। लक्ष्य के अनुसार किसानों को अधिकतम बीजोपचार रसायन उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने रूट चार्ट के अनुसार बीज उपचार भान को भ्रमण करने का निर्देश दिया है। इस अवसर पर अनुमण्डल कृषि पदाधिकारी संता ेष कुमार सुमन, सहायक निदेशक (रसायन) राजीव रंजन, सहायक कृषि पदाधिकारी दिलीप रजक, पौधा संरक्षण पर्यवेक्षक आरसी प्रसाद एवं मनोज कुमार शंकर प्रसाद आदि अन्य कृषि कर्मी उपस्थित थ े।

