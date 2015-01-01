पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:सदर प्रखंड के हरनारायणपुर में खेलकूद व क्विज में सफल प्रतिभागियों को किया गया सम्मानित

नवादा3 घंटे पहले
  • खेलकूद व सामान्य ज्ञान प्रतियोगिता में शामिल हुए जिले के सैकड़ों प्रतिभागी

सदर प्रखंड अंतर्गत हरनारायणपुर गांव में आयोजित खेलकूद व क्विज प्रतियोगिता में सफल प्रतिभागियों को प्रसिद्ध जियत पोखर घाट पर समारोह पूर्वक पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर पर समारोह के मुख्य एवं विशिष्ट अतिथि श्री साईनाथ हॉस्पिटल के मुख्य चिकित्सक डॉ. ओमप्रकाश एवं सुपर फास्ट कोचिंग सेंटर के निदेशक इंद्रपाल जॉनसन ने कहा कि ग्रामीण प्रतिभाओं को निखारने के लिए इस तरह की प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन बहुत ही आवश्यक है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आदर्श युवा क्लब के सदस्यों ने गांव के बच्चों को उपयुक्त प्लेटफॉर्म देकर उनके प्रतिभा को निखारने का काम किया है। शिक्षा के साथ खेलकूद भी छात्रों में प्रतिस्पर्धा की भावना को जागृत करती है। साथ ही साथ शैक्षणिक क्रांति में अहम योगदान भी देती है।प्रतियोगिता में सैकड़ों छात्रों ने भाग लिया। आयोजकों ने खेलकूद के साथ साथ सामान्यज्ञान प्रतियोगिता भी आयोजित की जिसमें खेलकूद में दौड़,लम्बी कूद,गोला फेंक, ऊंची कूद एवं सामान्य ज्ञान से सम्बंधित प्रश्नों के लिये अलग से व्यवस्था की गई थी। सफल प्रतिभागियों के बीच डॉ0 तरुण शरण की उपस्थिति में पुरस्कार वितरण किया गया। समारोह में दर्जनों जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी अपनी उपस्थिति से बच्चों का उत्साह वर्द्धन किया।

जनप्रतिनिधियों ने कहा कि जियतपोखर छठ घाट पर आसपास के छह गांव के व्रतियों द्वारा अर्ध्य दिया जाता है परंतु घाट पर अतिक्रमण होने से ऐसे मौके पर काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। समारोह में पैक्स अध्यक्ष कृष्णचन्द्र चक्रवर्ती,सरपंच मुन्नीलाल ,मुखिया प्रतिनिधि वीरेंद्र कुमार,पूर्व सरपंच वीरेंद्र प्रसाद,पूर्व मुखिया पति अमरेंद्र कुमार, रामचन्द्र महतो,राजकुमार , श्रवण कुमार,जितेंद्र कुमार सहित दर्जनों अतिथियों ने अपने सम्बोधन में बच्चों के बीच कराए गए प्रतियोगिता को सराहनीय कदम बताया। वहीं जियत पोखर के विकास एवं अवैध अतिक्रमण से मुक्त करने तथा घाट का निर्माण सार्वजनिक सहयोग से करने पर बल दिया। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में पपु कुमार वर्मा, दिनेश कुमार,ओमप्रकाश, अवधेश कुमार,नीरज कुमार,रजनीश वर्मा सहित दर्जनों सहयोगियों की भूमिका सराहनीय रही। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक उप मुख्य टिकट निरीक्षक रविकांत वर्मा ने आगत अतिथियों का स्वागत करते हुए बच्चों का उत्साह बढ़ाने के लिये समय समय पर खेलकूद एवं क्विज प्रतियोगिता कराने पर बल दिया एवं अतिथियों के प्रति आभार प्रकट किया। मौके पर सैकड़ो प्रतिभागी मौजूद थे।

