पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:कृष्ण-रुक्मिणी के विवाह की झांकी ने किया विभोर

नवादाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्णाहुति हवन यज्ञ के साथ सात दिवसीय भागवत कथा का हुआ समापन

नवादा के आदर्श सिटी में बीते एक सप्ताह से चल रहे श्रीमद्भागवत सप्ताह का हवन यज्ञ के साथ पूर्णाहुति की गई। राष्ट्रीय कथा वाचिका भाग्यश्री देवी ने यजमानों,युगल जोड़ियों हवन यज्ञ कर कार्यक्रम का समापन किया। कथावाचक भाग्यश्री देवी ने हवन के महत्व को बताते हुए कहा कि हवन से प्रकृति तो शुद्ध होता ही है।साथ ही जो व्यक्ति हवन करते हैं उनकी अन्तरात्मा भी तृप्त होती है और मन भटकने से बच जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि मन को स्थिर करना है तो हवन अवश्य करना चाहिए।

पूर्णाहुति हवन में अरुण विश्वकर्मा, प्रीति कुमारी, अमित कुमार बरनवाल, सारिका बरनवाल, मनोज पाण्डेय,नीतु पाण्डेय,अंजनी पांडेय,भावना आदि ने भाग लिया। कथा समाप्ति से पूर्व रविवार की संध्या में कथावाचन करते हुए सखध्वी भाग्य श्री ने कहा कि प्रभु श्री राम द्वारा किये गए कार्य और भगवान श्रीकृष्ण द्वारा भगवत गीता में कही गयी बातों को इंसान आत्मसात करता है तो उसे किसी प्रकार का कष्ट नहीं होता है । इंसान को चिंता छोड़कर भगवान का चिन्तन करे तो उसका जीवन धन्य हो जाता है।

प्रवचन के आखिरी दिन खचाखच भरे श्रोताओं के बीच साध्वी ने माता देवकी और भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के बीच अलौकिक वचन के बारे में बताई । भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के मथुरा आगमन के बारे में भी विस्तृत से चर्चा कर लोगों को भक्तिपुर्ण माहौल में सराबोर कर दिया । प्रवचन के आखिरी दिन वरसाने की होली हुई । झांकी में राधा कृष्ण, शंकर पार्वती, अर्धनारीश्वर , कृष्ण रुक्मिणी के विवाह की प्रस्तुति हुई । हमें ज़िंदा रहने दो , ए मुरली वाले ..... । सुदामा चरित्र का वर्णन करते हुए कृष्ण और सुदामा की दोस्ती का आकर्षक प्रस्तुति चित्रण भाव से किया गया । राजीव कुमार सिन्हा-रेशम सिन्हा, सुधाकर राव के आयोजन में मंच संचालन श्रवण बरनवाल ने किया ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser