ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण प्रारंभ:ऑनलाइन निष्ठा प्रशिक्षण के लिए तीन माॅडयूल पूर्ण करने की अंतिम तिथि आज, 16 से शुरू हुई है दीक्षा

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशिक्षण अपूर्ण रहने पर शिक्षकों का वेतन भुगतान होगा स्थगित

जिले के प्राइमरी व मिडिल स्कूलों में कार्यरत सभी कोटि के शिक्षकों के लिए निष्ठा प्रशिक्षण अनिवार्य किया गया है। आॅनलाइन निष्ठा प्रशिक्षण के लिए जिले में 7116 शिक्षकों ने दीक्षा एप के माध्यम से रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। इसमें माॅड्यूल 1 यानि पाठ्यचर्या व समावेक्षी कक्षा के लिए 5836 शिक्षकों द्वारा ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण प्रारंभ किया गया, जिसमें 4886 शिक्षकों ने प्रशिक्षण पूर्ण किया तथा 4882 ने सर्टिफिकेट प्राप्त किया है। इसी तरह माॅड्यूल 2 यानि विद्यालय में स्वास्थ्य और कल्याण में 4414 शिक्षकों ने प्रशिक्षण शुरू किया तथा 3008 ने प्रशिक्षण पूर्ण कर सर्टिफिकेट प्राप्त किया। माॅड्यूल 3 यानि स्वस्थ्य विद्यालयी परिवेश निर्मित करने के लिए व्यक्तिगत सामाजिक योग्यता विकसित करना कोर्स के लिए 4824 शिक्षकों द्वारा प्रशिक्षण शुरू किया गया है। इसमें 3309 ने प्रशिक्षण पूर्ण किया है तथा 3308 ने सर्टिफिकेट प्रज्ञपत कर लिया है। शेष बचे शिक्षकों के लिए तीनों माॅड्यूल का प्रशिक्षण पूर्ण करने के लिए आखिरी तारीख 30 अक्टूबर तक ही है।

सभी शिक्षकों के लिए निष्ठा प्रशिक्षण अनिवार्य
प्रारंभिक विद्यालय के सभी शिक्षकों के लिए निष्ठा प्रशिक्षण अनिवार्य है। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी संजय कुमार चौधरी ने कहा कि जो शिक्षक फेस टू फेस मोड में प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त नहीं किए हैं वे आॅनलाइन मोड में अनिवार्य रूप से निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर लें। निर्धारित समय सीमा के भीतर कोर्स पूर्ण नहीं करने वाले शिक्षकों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान किसी भी तरह की सहायता के लिए जिला स्तर से लेकर प्रखंड व संकुल स्तर पर अनुश्रवण टीम का गठन किया गया है।

समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के डीपीओ मो. जमाल मुस्तफा ने बताया कि कुल 18 माॅड्यूल का प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करना है। प्रत्येक तीन माॅड्यूल के लिए 15 दिनों का समय निर्धारित किया गया है। प्रथम के तीन माॅड्यूल के लिए अंतिम तिथि 30 अक्टूबर तक है। उन्होंने कहा कि जितने भी शिक्षक ऑनलाइन पंजीकृत हैं सभी का आॅनलाइन अनुश्रवण किया जा रहा है। किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही या गुणवतापूर्ण प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त न करने पर अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

प्रशिक्षण से शिक्षकों में गुणात्मक कौशल विकास होगा,जिसका लाभ बच्चों को मिलेगा। इससे बच्चों को भी गुणवता पूर्ण शिक्षा मिलेगी। प्रत्येक तीन माॅउ्यूल के लिए 15 दिनों का समय निर्धारित किया गया है। निर्धारित अवधि में ही सभी शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण पूर्ण कर सर्टिफिकेट्स प्राप्त कर लेना है।
मो. तौकीर आलम, आरपी, मेसकौर

