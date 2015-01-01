पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऊपर नीचे होता रहा रुझान:गोविंदपुर में शुरू से अंत तक दिखा एकतरफा बढ़त वारसलीगंज और रजौली में ऊपर नीचे होता रहा रुझान

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
ऐसे तो जिले के सभी विधानसभा सीटों पर शुरुआती बढ़त बनाने वाले उम्मीदवारों ने अंत तक बढ़त बनाए रखा लेकिन कुछ विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में राउंड वाइज नतीजों में उतार-चढ़ाव दिखा। गोविंदपुर और हिसुआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र 9 वोटों का रुझान महागठबंधन के तरफ स्थिर रहा लेकिन रजौली नवादा और वारसलीगंज क्षेत्र में हर राउंड में भिन्नता दिखी। नवादा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 6 राउंड की गिनती तक राजद प्रत्याशी विभा देवी आगे रही और जदयू उम्मीदवार कौशल यादव पीछे रहे लेकिन सातवें राउंड से कौशल यादव और पिछड़ गए तथा दूसरे नंबर पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सरवन कुशवाहा गए। आठवें नौवें और दसवें राउंड में सरवन कुशवाहा ने अच्छी बढ़त हासिल की । 11वें और 12वें राउंड में विभा देवी ने फिर बड़ी बढ़त ले ली। 13 वें , 14 वें , 15 वें और 16 वें राऊंड में श्रवण कुशवाहा ने लीड ली तो 17 में, 18 वें , 19वें, और 20 वें राउंड में विभा देवी ने बढ़त बना ली । 21 वें राउंड में श्रवण कुशवाहा ने तो फिर 22 वें, 23वें, 24 वें , 25वे और 26 वें राउंड में फिर विभा देवी को लीड मिली।
हिसुआ प्रखंड में सिर्फ 2 राउंड में अनिल बढ़त
हिसुआ में रुझान लगभग एकतरफा और अधिकतर राउंड में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी नीतू सिंह बढ़त बनाते रही। विधान सभा क्षेत्र के हिसुआ प्रखंड की गिनती के दौरान सिर्फ दो राउंड में अनिल सिंह को बढ़त मिली। गिनती के दौरान पहले से 8 वें राउंड तक सभी राउंड में नीतू सिंह की बढ़त रही 9 में राउंड में अनिल सिंह ने बढ़त लिया। फिर 10 वीं राउंड में नीतू सिंह और 11 वे राउंड में अनिल सिंह ने लीड हासिल किया।

