दुस्साहस:लगातार तीसरी चोरी, किराना दुकान का शटर तोड़ लाखों की संपत्ति ले भागे चोर

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों ने कहा-घटना के समय 100 मीटर दूरी पर थी पुलिस, बुलाने के बाद भी नहीं पहुंची

जिले में अपराधियों का तांडव जारी है और पुलिस बेबस बनी है। अपराधियों के हौसले कितने बुलंद हैं इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि जिस इलाके में 15 दिनों में दो बार चोरी की घटना हुई चोरों ने फिर वहीं तीसरी बड़ी घटना को अंजाम दे दिया। अपराधियों ने मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के नहर पर स्थित एक किराना दुकान का शटर तोड़कर लाखों रुपए की संपत्ति चुरा लिया। दुकान देदौर निवासी दीपक कुमार की है जहां चोरों ने ढाई लाख रुपए नगद सहित लाखों रुपए मूल्य का सामान गायब कर दिया ।

पिछली घटनाओं में शामिल अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने के बीच अब फिर से दुकान में चोरी होने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा और नेशनल हाईवे को जाम कर दिया । लोगों ने पुलिस पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए जमकर नारेबाजी की । जाम कर हंगामा कर रहे लोगों ने पुलिस पर सीधा आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि जिस वक्त चोर घटना को अंजाम दे रहे थे उस समय पुलिस लगभग 100 मीटर दूर ही थी । घटना की आशंका हुई तो पहरेदार ने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी लेकिन इसके बावजूद पुलिस की टीम टस से मस नहीं हुई। नेशनल हाईवे को जाम कर रहे लोगों ने अपराधियों के गिरफ्तारी के साथ ही पुलिस पर भी कार्रवाई करने की मांग की ।

एक महीने में चोरी की 5 बड़ी हुई घटनाएं, लोगों ने हाईवे जाम कर किया हंगामा

पहरेदार का कहना मान जाती पुलिस तो नहीं होती चोरी
दुकानदार ने बताया कि इस तरह की लगातार घटना के कारण हम लोगों ने पहरेदार रखा है । घटना की रात पहरा दे रहे बहादुर को शक हुआ तो उसने कुछ दूर आगे रही गश्ती दल को इस बारे में जानकारी दी। लेकिन गश्ती दल ने लापरवाही की और वहां से गुजरे दूसरे गश्ती दल से संपर्क करने को कह अपना पल्ला झाड़ लिया। अगर समय रहते पुलिस दुकान के पास पहुंच जाती तो शायद चोरी में नहीं होती और अपराधी पकड़े जाते ।

लोगों ने थानाध्यक्ष को हटाने की मांग की
एक महीने में तीसरी चोरी की बड़ी घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों का गुस्सा चरम पर दिखा। लोगों ने सीधे मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि ना तो अपराधियों की धरपकड़ के लिए कोई कोशिश हो रही है और ना ही सही से गलती हो रही है। आक्रोशित लोगों ने थानाध्यक्ष को बदलने की मांग करते हुए नारेबाजी की ।

सीसीटीवी का डीवीआर भी ले भागे चोर
पीड़ित ने बताया कि गुरुवार की रात तकरीबन नौ बजे दुकान बंद कर घर चले गए। शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह चार बजे पुलिस गश्ती दल ने फोन कर हमें दुकान का ताला कटा हुआ होने की सूचना दी। इसके बाद वे वहां पहुंचे तो देखा कि ग्रिल और शटर का ताला कटा हुआ है। शटर खोलकर अंदर गए तो देखा कि पूरा सामान तितर-बितर है। गल्ले से बिक्री का ढाई लाख रुपये नगद और दुकान से कई बेशकीमती सामान गायब है। दुकान मालिक ने यह भी बताया कि दुकान में चार सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हुए हैं। लेकिन चोरों ने उन कैमरों को तोड़ दिया तथा हार्ड डिस्क भी लेकर भाग गए। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही स्थानीय लोगों की भीड़ वहां जुट गई और पटना-रांची पथ को जाम कर दिया।
चोरी की घटनाओं को रोकने में नाकाम है पुलिस
मुफस्सिल थाना की पुलिस क्षेत्र में चोरी की घटनाओं को रोकने में नाकाम साबित हो रही है। गत 12 जनवरी को नहर पर ही कामख्या जेवर दुकान से लाखों रुपये के जेवरात की चोरी कर ली गई थी। तब भी घटना के विरोध में लोगों ने पथ को जाम किया था। लेकिन आज तक पुलिस चोरों का पता नहीं लगा सकी है। वहीं 19 जनवरी को अकौना बाजार में वीणा जेवर दुकान में भी लाखों रुपये के जेवरात की चोरी कर ली गई थी। लेकिन इस मामले में भी पुलिस को कोई सफलता नहीं मिली है। लिहाजा बेखौफ होकर चोर ऐसी घटनाओं को अंजाम देते हुए पुलिस को चुनौती दे रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि पुलिस की सुस्ती के कारण अपराधी सक्रिय हैं। घटनास्थल से चंद कदम दूरी पर पुलिस रहती है, बावजूद बदमाश बेखौफ होकर घटना को अंजाम दे रहे हैंमुफस्सिल थाना की पुलिस महज प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर इतिश्री कर ले रही है।​​​​​​​

