रफ्तार का कहर:कोचिंग जा रहे तीन बाइक सवार युवकों को ट्रक ने रौंदा, तीनों की मौके पर मौत

  • घटना नवादा के नेशनल हाईवे 31 पर मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के अकौना बाजार की

दीपावली को लेकर जहां एक तरफ जिले भर में उत्साह का माहौल है वहीं छोटी दीपावली की पौ हटते ही वाहनों की तेज रफ्तार ने नेशनल हाईवे को लहूलुहान कर दिया। नेशनल हाईवे पर अनियंत्रित बस ने ट्रिपल लोड बाइक को कुचल दिया जिससे एक ही गांव के 3 छात्रों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। तीनों कोचिंग पढ़ने के लिए गांव से नवादा जा रहे थे। घटना नेशनल हाईवे 31 पर मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के अकौना बाजार में हुई। जहां दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में तीन छात्र की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसके बाद इलाके में कोहराम मच गया है। शुक्रवार को नवादा सदर अस्पताल में एक साथ 3 लोगों का शव जमा हुआ तो चीख-पुकार से पूरा अस्पताल परिसर गमगीन हो गया। हर तरफ मृतक के परिजनों की चीखें ही गूंज रही थी।

बताया जाता है कि तीन छात्र एक ही बाइक पर सवार होकर ट्यूशन पढ़ने जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान अकौना बाजार के पास सामने से आ रही बस ने बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि तीनों छात्रों की मौत मौके पर ही हो गई। बताया जाता है कि मृतक तीनों छात्र कॉम्पिटेटिव परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे थे और इसके लिए नवादा में कोचिंग करते थे। शुक्रवार की सुबह बलजीत कुमार, निवास कुमार व गौतम कुमार एक साथ बाइक से ट्यूशन पढ़ने के लिए नवादा जा रहा था। तभी पटना रांची पथ 31 पर अकौना डीह के समीप वाहन की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार तीनों की दर्दनाक मौत घटनास्थल पर हो गई।

मृतकों के आश्रितों को आपदा राहत कोष से मिला 4-4 लाख मुआवजा

ड्राइवर बस लेकर फरार हो गया
हादसे के बाद ड्राइवर बस लेकर मौके से फरार हो गया। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंच पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। घटना के बाद मृतकों के जेब से मिली आईडी के आधार पर उनकी पहचान मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के ढेऊरी गांव निवासी युवकों कर रूप में गई । इसके बाद उनके परिजनों को सूचना दी गई । मृतक की पहचान मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के ढिबरी निवासी गौतम कुमार, निवास कुमार तथा बलजीत कुमार के रुप में की गई है। इनमें से एक मृतक बाला जीत कुमार नारदीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के ननौरा पंचायत के चिरैया गांव का निवासी था और फिलहाल अपने ननिहाल में रहकर पढ़ाई कर रहा था।

परिजनों को मिला 4-4 लाख मुआवजा
घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद नवादा सदर प्रखंड के प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी कुमार शैलेंद्र और मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष लाल बिहारी पासवान घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे तथा परिजनों को समझा-बुझाकर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया। अधिकारियों ने सभी मृतक के परिजनों को आपदा राहत कोष से 4-4 लाख पारिवारिक लाभ योजना के तहत 20-20 हजार तथा कबीर अंत्येष्टि योजना से 3-3 हजार का चेक सौंपा। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि सड़क हादसे में 2 या इससे अधिक मौत होने पर आपदा राहत के तहत मुआवजा का प्रावधान है लिहाजा मृतक के परिजनों को आपदा राहत कोष से मुआवजा दिया गया है।

