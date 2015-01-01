पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:एनएच-31 पर ट्रेलर-कार की टक्कर, युवक की माैत व एनएच-82 पर ट्रैक्टर ने बालक काे राैंदा

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
  • नेशनल हाईवे पर रफ्तार का कहर, अलग-अलग घटनाओं में 3 की मौत , 5 घायल

नेशनल हाईवे पर रफ्तार ने कहर ढाया और अलग-अलग घटनाओं में 2 लोगों की जान चली गई। पहली घटना रजौली में हुई जहां नेशनल हाईवे 31 पर ट्रेलर ने कार को रौंद दिया। जिसमें एक युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि 4 घायल हो गए। दूसरी घटना जिले के हिसुआ थाना क्षेत्र में नेशनल हाईवे-82 पर महबतपुर के पास हुई। यहां बालू लोड ट्रैक्टर ने एक बालक को रौंद दिया। बच्चे की मौत के बाद ग्रामीणों ने नेशनल हाईवे को जाम कर जमकर बवाल किया।

बताया जाता है कि मृतक अमन कुमार नरहट निवासी धर्मेंद्र कुमार का पुत्र था और अपने ननिहाल महवतपुर आया हुआ था। शुक्रवार की सुबह महब्बतपुर के पास अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर ने अमन को रौंद दिया। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से बच्चे को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र लाया गया। यहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। परिजनों ने बताया कि मृतक अपने मां के साथ हिसुआ बाजार जा रहा था और गांव के पास सड़क किनारे खड़ा था। इसी दौरान हिसुआ के तरफ से बालू लेकर आ रही ट्रैक्टर ने उसे रौंद दिया। ठोकर लगने से बच्चे की मौत घटना स्थल पर ही हो गई । बीडीओ राज मति पासवान ने े परिजन को बीस हजार का चेक दिया व वाहन मालिक-चालक चंदन राम के विरूध्द प्राथमिकी दर्ज हुआ ।

ट्रैक्टर से कुचलकर बालक की मौत के बाद 5 घंटे हाईवे रहा जाम

भागने के चक्कर में पलटा ट्रैक्टर काफी मशक्कत के बाद जाम हटा

भागने के चक्कर में ट्रैक्टर भी कुछ मीटर जा पलट गया । इसके बाद चालक भागने लगा तो ग्रामीणों ने चालक को भेलवा मोड़ के पास खदेड़कर पकड़ कर लिया । ग्रामीणों ने घटना के विरोध में नेशनल हाईवे को जाम कर दिया और जमकर हंगामा किया। जाम की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस व प्राशसनिक अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। ग्रामीण पांच लाख रुपये मुअवाजा व एक परिवार को सरकारी नौकरी तथा एसी एवं जिलाधिकारी के आने के बाद ही जाम हटाने पर अड़े थे । इस दौरान नेशनल हाईवे करीब 5-6 घंटा जाम रहा।

ट्रक-ट्रेलर की टक्कर में बंगाल के चालक की हई मौत

नवादा | ट्रक और अनियंत्रित ट्रेलर के बीच हुई भिड़ंत में पश्चिम बंगाल निवासी ट्रक चालक की मौत हो गई। घटना नगर थाना क्षेत्र के हड्डी गोदाम के पास की है जहां हुई इस भीषण दुर्घटना में सज्जाद खान नामक ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद नगर थाने की पुलिस ने शव को बरामद कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। बताया जाता है कि पटना-रांची नेशनल हाईवे 31 पर नवादा नगर थाना क्षेत्र के बाइपास स्थित हड्डी गोदाम के पास ट्रक और ट्रेलर की टक्कर में जबरदस्त टक्कर हो गया।

ट्रेलर और कार में सीधी टक्कर, 15 फीट नीचे खाई में गिरी कार
रजाैली थाना क्षेत्र के चितरकोली पंचायत के काराखुट जंगल में शुक्रवार को एनएच 31 सड़क पर ट्रेलर एवं कार की भीषण टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर इतनी भयावह थी की कार सड़क से कई फीट नीचे झाड़ियों में जा गिरी। सूचना के बाद थानाध्यक्ष दरबारी चौधरी ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर घायल लोगों को अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल पहुंचाया। यहां डाॅक्टराें ने घायल लोगों का प्राथमिक उपचार किया और बेहतर इलाज के लिए नवादा रेफर कर दिया। हालांकि सदर अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही दुर्घटना में घायल झारखंड के कोडरमा जिले अंतर्गत से मरकच्चो थाना क्षेत्र के ईश्वर यादव के पुत्र सहदेव यादव की मृत्यु हो गई। कार में सवार संतोष कुमार सिन्हा एवं उनकी पत्नी सुषमा सिन्हा के अलावे 10 वर्षीय पुत्र ऋषभ कुमार बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया ।

