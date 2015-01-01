पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:सीआरपीएफ जवान से चार लाख लूट कर भाग रहे कोढ़ा गिरोह के दो गुर्गों को भीड़ ने दबोचा

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
  • गुस्साई भीड़ ने जमकर पिटाई कर पुलिस को सौंपा, बैंक से निकलते ही लूटेरे 4 लाख छीनकर भागे

बिहार झारखंड में आतंक का पर्याय बन चुके कुख्यात कोढ़ा गिरोह के दो अपराधियों को भीड़ में धर दबोचा । दोनों अपराधी एक सीआरपीएफ जवान से 4 लाख रुपए लूटकर भाग रहे थे। जवान ने हिम्मत दिखाते हुए अपराधियों को खदेड़ कर दबोचा। इसके बाद भीड़ में दोनों की जमकर पिटाई कर दी और पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। फिलहाल दोनों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। इस घटना में कई और अपराधियों के भी शामिल होने की आशंका है।

बताया जाता है कि मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के राजाबीघा इंदौर गांव के निवासी विनोद कुमार सिंह के घर में बेटी की शादी है लिहाजा वे बैंक से पैसे निकालने नवादा आए थे। नवादा शहर स्थित स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के मेन ब्रांच से उन्होंने 400000 निकला और घर लौटने लगे। विनोद जैसे ही गेट से बाहर निकले की घात लगाए बाइक सवार दो अपराधियों ने पैसा भरा बैग छीन लिया और भागने लगे। इस दौरान पीड़ित सीआरपीएफ जवान विनोद कुमार सिंह ने हिम्मत दिखाते हुए दौड़ लगा दी और बाइक सवार अपराधियों को पकड़ लिया। इतने में भीड़ जुट गई और दोनों की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दोनों को कब्जे में लिया। दोनों गिरफ्तार अपराधी बिहार झारखंड में आतंक का पर्याय बन चुके कटिहार के कुख्यात कोड़ा गिरोह के सदस्य हैं।

भीड़ के हत्थे चढ़र कोढ़ा गिरोह का पांचवां गुर्गा
भीड़ के द्वारा पकड़ा गया अपराधी कोई साधारण उचक्का नहीं बल्कि कई राज्यों में कुख्यात पेशवर आपराधिक गिरोह कोढ़ा गिरोह का सदस्य है। बुधवार को पकड़ा गया दोनों अपराधी चौथा और पांचवां गुर्गा है जो नवादा में भीड़ के हत्थे चढा है। वह कटिहार के कोढ़ा थाने के जुराबगंज का रहने वाला है। इससे पहले पिछले साल भी इसी गिरोह के जुबरागंज का अपराधी अमन को अस्पताल रोड से पकड़ा गया था। उससे पहले कुख्यात पिंटू भी शहर के कचहरी रोड में पकड़ा गया था। सबसे पहले इस गिरोह के बिंदी यादव को गिरफ्तार किया गया था तब से जिले में कोढ़ा गिरोह की सक्रियता सामने आई थी। बताया जाता है कि नवादा जिले में अब भी इस गिरोह के 6-7 अपराधी सक्रिय हैं।

बैंक से ही पैसे निकालने वालों पर नजर रखत अपराधी
अपराधी बैंक से ही पैस निकालने वालों पर नजर रखता है। रास्ते में बैग छीनने या डिक्की से पैसा उड़ाने की घटनाओं को अंजाम देता है। कुछ अपराधी भी इस गिरोह के संपर्क में हैं जो बैंकों में रेकी करता है और अपराधियों के लिए रहने के ठिकाने , बाइक सहित अन्य सुविधाए उपलब्ध कराता है। यह गिरोह प्रतिदिन आम आदमी की तरह बैंकों के आसपास मंडराता है और गिरोह के अपराधियों को भागने के लिए रास्ता बताता है।

