गिरफ्तारी:छठ घाट पर फोटो खींचने को ले दो पक्षों में मारपीट, तीन गिरफ्तार

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • पकरीबरावां थाने के दत्तरौल गांव की घटना, एसडीपीओ ने की मामले की जांच

पकरीबरावां थाना क्षेत्र के दत्तरौल गांव में महिलाओं के फोटो खींचने को लेकर दो पक्षों में विवाद हो गया, जिसके बाद जमकर मारपीट की घटना घटी। घटना की सूचना जैसे ही एसडीपीओ मुकेश कुमार साहा को मिली दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर मामले कि जांच की। उन्होंने तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए 3 लोगों को हिरासत में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तार युवकों में एक पक्ष से चंद्रिका यादव के पुत्र विकास कुमार तथा दूसरे पक्ष से मनौअर हुसैन के पुत्र इशराक आलम एवं नसीमुद्दीन के पुत्र नसरुद्दीन शामिल है।

बताया जाता है कि छठ पर्व के दौरान एक पक्ष के युवक छठ घाट पर महिलाओं का महिलाओं का फोटो खींच रहा था, जिसका दूसरे पक्ष के युवक को नागवार गुजरा और उसने इसका विरोध किया। विरोध के बाद मारपीट शुरू हो गई। इस बीच दोनों पक्ष काफी उग्र हो गए। ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना एसडीपीओ मुकेश कुमार साहा सहित प्रखंड के पदाधिकारियों को दी। सूचना मिलते ही एसडीपीओ के अलावे थानाध्यक्ष सरफराज इमाम, सीओ सुक्रांत राहुल एवं बीडीओ डॉ. अखिलेश कुमार गांव पहुंचकर दोनों पक्षों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया।

समाचार प्रेषण तक दोनों पक्षों में तनाव व्याप्त है। इधर, मामले को लेकर एसडीपीओ मुकेश कुमार साहा ने बताया कि दो पक्षों में फोटो खींचे जाने को लेकर मारपीट की घटना घटी थी। फिलहाल स्थिति सामान्य और नियंत्रण में है। उन्होंने कहा कि असामाजिक तत्व बख्शें नहीं जाएंगे। जो भी लोग कानून को हाथ में लेने की कोशिश करेंगे, वैसे लोगों के विरुद्ध प्रशासन सख्ती से पेश आएगी। फिलहाल गिरफ्तार तीनों लोगों को न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेजा जा रहा है।

