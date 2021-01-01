पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपसी रंजिश:नाले का पानी बहने के विवाद में चाचा व चाची ने भतीजे को पीटकर मार डाला

नवादा5 घंटे पहले
  • रोह के मडरा गांव में की घटना, झड़प में मृतक की पत्नी और बेटा भी लहूलुहान

महज नाली का पानी गिरने के विवाद में चाचा चाची और चचेरे भाई ने एक शख्स को पीट पीट कर मार डाला । इस दौरान बीच-बचाव करने आए मृतक के पुत्र और पुत्री को भी पीट-पीटकर बुरी तरह से लहूलुहान कर दिया गया। दोनों मां बेटे का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है। घटना रोह थाना क्षेत्र के मड़रा गांव की है जहां मंगलवार की सुबह इस घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। मृतक की पहचान मड़रा गांव निवासी सज्जन सिंह के रूप में की गई है जिसे उसके ही रिश्ते के चाचा शंभू सिंह, चाची कुसुम देवी तथा चचेरे भाइयों ने ईंट पत्थरों से कूचकर मार डाला।

इस मामले में पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए मृतक की आरोपी चाची कुसुम देवी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। बताया जाता है कि सज्जन सिंह और उसके रिश्ते के चाचा शंभू सिंह के बीच नाली का पानी गिराने को लेकर सोमवार को विवाद हुआ था। देर शाम में हल्की झड़प हुई थी लेकिन ग्रामीणों के प्रयास से मामला शांत हो गया था। मंगलवार की सुबह विवाद फिर बढ़ गया और घटना हिंसक झड़प में तब्दील हो गई। झड़प इतनी जबरदस्त हुई कि आरोपियों ने सज्जन सिंह और उसके परिवार को घेर कर लाठी-डंडे और ईंट पत्थरों से कूच दिया। इस हमले में सज्जन सिंह की जहां मौके पर ही मौत हो गई वही उनकी पत्नी भासो देवी और पुत्र सोनू कुमार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को बरामद कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा तथा घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी चाची कुसुम देवी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया

मर्डर के बाद गांव में दहशत, अभी तनाव बना हुआ है

गांव के लोगों ने बताया कि मंगलवार की सुबह करीब 6:30 बजे अधिकतर लोग ठंड में घरों में ही दुबके थे इसी दौरान दोनों पक्षों में झड़प शुरू हुई। जब तक लोग कुछ समझ पाते तब तक सज्जन सिंह की हत्या हो चुकी थी और उसकी पत्नी तथा पुत्र लहूलुहान पड़े थे। पावर फटते ही गांव में मर्डर की सूचना के बाद लोग सकते में आ गए। कई लोगों को तो उठते के साथ ही हत्या की सूचना मिली। इससे गांव में दहशत का माहौल बन गया। घटना के बाद अभी तनाव बना हुआ है।

सोमवार को भी हुआ था रात में दोनों पक्षों के बीच पथराव
बताया जाता है कि नाली का पानी गिराने को लेकर 1 दिन पहले से विवाद चल रहा था। पहले सोमवार को दिन में कहासुनी हुई इसके बाद रात में भी दोनों पक्षों के बीच पथराव और झड़प हुई थी। रात में मामला किसी तरह शांत हो गया था लेकिन मंगलवार को सुबह होते ही दोनों पक्ष फिर भीड़ गए। यह विवाद देखते ही देखते मारपीट में तब्दील हो गया। मारपीट भी इस कदर हुई की एक व्यक्ति की जान चली गई। वहीं दो अन्य बुरी तरह से घायल हो गए।
चापाकल का पानी गिराने को लेकर शुरू हुआ था विवाद
गांव के स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया की सज्जन सिंह अपने घर आगे एक चापाकल के बैठाए हुए थे। चापाकल का पानी और नाली का पानी पाइप के द्वारा सड़क पर ही बहाया जा रहा था। इसी बात को लेकर उनके ही चाचा शंभु सिंह व चचेरे भाई गुड्डू कुमार ने विवाद शुरू कर दिया और दोनों में विवाद बढ़ता चला गया और जमकर मारपीट हुई जिसमें शंभु सिंह और उनके पुत्र गुड्डू कुमार दोनो पिता पुत्र ने सज्जन सिंह और उनके पत्नी भासो देवी पुत्र सोनु कुमार के साथ मारपीट करने लगा और अंजाम खतरनाक हुआ।
एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार, बाकी फरार, की जा रही छापेमारी
रोह थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए पुलिस टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंची। लेकिन तब तक सारे आरोपी फरार हो चुके थे। लाश को उठकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। इस मामले में एफआईआ दर्ज कर लिया गया है। दर्ज एफ आई आर के आलोक में छापेमारी कर एक हत्यारोपी कुसुम देवी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। बाकी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

