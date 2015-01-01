पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेल्थ:निमोनिया के खतरे से शिशु का बचाव को टीका जरूरी

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
  • 12 नवम्बर को मनाया जाता है विश्व निमोनिया दिवस, निमोनिया सांस से जुड़ी एक गंभीर बीमारी है

शिशु मृत्यु के प्रमुख कारणों में निमोनिया शामिल है। इसको लेकर सरकार सक्रिय रूप से अपनी भूमिका भी अदा कर रही है। निमोनिया के कारण शिशुओं में होने वाले मृत्यु को रोकने के लिए निःशुल्क पीसीवी के टीके की शुरुआत करना सरकार की गंभीरता को प्रदर्शित करता है। लेकिन सरकारी कार्यक्रमों एवं प्रयासों के इतर शिशुओं को निमोनिया जैसे गंभीर रोग से बचाने के लिए सामुदायिक जागरूकता की भूमिका को भी नजरंदाज नहीं किया जा सकता।इसको लेकर प्रत्येक साल 12 नवम्बर को विश्व निमोनिया दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। निमोनिया से बचाव में टीका असरदार : राज्य कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी, शिशु स्वास्थ्य, डॉ वीपी राय ने बताया कि निमोनिया सांस से जुड़ी एक गंभीर बीमारी है। बच्चों के लिए यह सबसे बड़ी जानलेवा संक्रामक बीमारी है। बैक्टीरिया से बच्चों को होने वाले जानलेवा निमोनिया को टीकाकरण कर रोका जा सकता है। बच्चों को न्यू मोकॉकल कॉन्जुनगेट वैक्सी्न यानी पीसीवी का टीका 6 सप्ताह, 14 सप्ताह एवं 9 वें महीने पर लगाने होते हैं। इस टीके को नियमित टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम में शामिल किया गया है। साथ ही प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से लेकर जिला अस्पतालों में आवश्यक टीकाकरण की सुविधा निःशुल्क उपलब्ध है। पीसीवी का टीका बच्चों को निमोनिया से बचाने में काफ़ी असरदार है।

नियमित स्तनपान निमोनिया से बच्चों का करता है बचाव
केयर इण्डिया के राज्य टीम लीड, शिशु स्वास्थ्य, डॉ. पंकज मिश्रा ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमणकाल में बच्चों को निमोनिया से बचाने की अधिक जरूरत है। इसके लिए बच्चों का उचित ध्यान रखना काफ़ी जरुरी है। निमोनिया को दूर रखने के लिए व्यक्तिगत साफ-सफाई जरूरी है। छींकते-खांसते समय मुंह और नाक को ढक लें। समय-समय पर बच्चे के हाथ भी जरूर धोने चाहिए। बच्चों को प्रदूषण से बचायें और सांस संबंधी समस्या न रहें इसके लिए उन्हें धूल-मिट्टी व धूम्रपान करने वाली जगहों से दूर रखें। बच्चों की रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए पर्याप्त पोषण दें। यदि बच्चा छह महीने से कम का है तो उसे नियमित रूप से स्तनपान कराएं। इस दौरान स्तनपान के अलावा ऊपर से शिशु को पानी भी न दें। स्तनपान प्रतिरक्षा प्रणाली को मजबूत करने में जरूरी है. नियमित स्तनपान से भी बच्चा निमोनिया जैसे गंभीर रोग से सुरक्षित रहता है।

ऐसेे करें निमोनिया की पहचान
तेज बुखार होना, खांसी के साथ हरा या भूरा गाढ़ा बलगम आना, सांस लेने में दिक्कत होना, दांत किटकिटाना, दिल की धड़कन बढ़ना, सांस की रफ्तार अधिक होना, उल्टी होना, दस्त आना, भूख की कमी, होंठों का नीला पड़ना, कमजोरी या बेहोशी छाना।

लक्षण दिखने पर करें संपर्क
निमोनिया ऐसे गंभीर रोगों की श्रेणी में शामिल है जो बच्चों में मौत का कारण बनता है। इस लिहाज से यह जरुरी है कि निमोनिया से ग्रसित बच्चों की शीघ्र पहचान की जा सके ताकि उन्हें सही समय पर ईलाज प्राप्त हो सके. यदि बच्चे की सांस तेज चल रही हो, उन्हें सांस लेने में कोई दिक्कत हो रही हो, छाती/ पसली अंदर धंस रही हो एवं तेज बुखार जैसे लक्षण दिखाई दे रहे हों तो तुरंत आशा, एएनएम या नजदीकी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से सम्पर्क करना चाहिए।

