जागरुकता:कोरोना से बचाव के लिए हाथों को धोते रहें

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • हाथों की सफाई रख कर संक्रमण के जोखिम को कई गुना कम किया जा सकता है

कोविड 19 के खिलाफ जंग जीतने में साबुन पानी से हाथों की नियमित साफ सफाई रखना, मास्क का इस्तेमाल व सामाजिक दूरी जैसी महत्वपूर्ण उपायें शामिल हैं। लेकिन ऐसा भी देखा गया है कि लोग हाथों को साफ सफाई की अनदेखी कर देते हैं। जबकि डॉक्टरों व स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञों ने 40 सेकेंड तक हाथों की नियमित सफाई को जरूरी माना है। इसलिए सही तरीके से हाथ धोने को लेकर लोगों को और अधिक जागरूक होने की जरूरत है।
हाथों की नियमित सफाई पर दिया गया है विशेष बल: कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन, स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय व सेंटर फॉर डिज़ीज़ कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन ने मास्क के इस्तेमाल के साथ साथ हाथों की नियमित साफ सफाई करने पर अधिकाधिक ध्यान देने की बात कही है। डब्लयूएचओ ने सेव्स लाइफ: क्लीन योर हैंड्स इन कंटेक्स्ट ऑफ कोविड 19 निर्देशिका के माध्यम से हाथों की सफाई की जानकारी देते हुए कहा है कि हाथों के माध्यम से संक्रमण का फैलाव सबसे अधिक होता है। हाथों की सफाई रख कर संक्रमण के जोखिम को कई गुना कम किया जा सकता है। संगठन ने सलाह दी है कि हाथों को धोने के लिए साधारण साबुन व पानी का इस्तेमाल सबसे अधिक उपयोगी और किफायती है।
इन बातों का भी रखना है अधिकाधिक ख्याल
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने हाथ मिलाने से परहेज करने के लिए कहा है। घर से बाहर हम कई सतहों को छूते रहते हैं जो संक्रमण का कारण बनता है। इसलिए हाथों को बिना धोये आंख, नाक व मुंह के संपर्क में लाने से बचें। खांसते या छींकते समय रूमाल या टिश्यू पेपर का इस्तेमाल जरूरी है।

हाथ धोने के लिए साधारण साबुन पानी ही सही चयन
सेंटर फॉर डिज़ीज़ कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है कि संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सबसे आसान व प्रभावी तरीका साधारण साबुन व पानी से हाथों को धोना है। इसके लिए किसी विशेष प्रकार के बाजार में एंटीबैक्टीरियल कह कर बेचे जाने वाले साबुन की जरूरत नहीं है।

