जागरुकचता:प्रत्येक माह मनेगा जल, जीवन, हरियाली दिवस

नवादा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जल जीवन हरियाली दिवस पर पौधाशाला सृजन व सघन पौधरोपण से संबंधित विषय पर हुई परिचर्चा

मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में जल जीवन हरियाली दिवस के अवसर पर जिला स्तर पर पौधाशाला सृजन एवं सघन वृक्षारोपण से संबंधित विषय पर परिचर्चा कार्यक्रम जिला पदाधिकारी, यश पाल मीणा की उपस्थिति में आयोजित की गई। सर्वप्रथम जिला पदाधिकारी यश पाल मीणा को उप विकास आयुक्त वैभव चौधरी द्वारा बम्बु प्लांट देकर स्वागत किया गया। उप विकास आयुक्त को निदेशक डीआरडीए प्रशांत अभिषेक द्वारा बम्बु प्लांट देकर सम्मानित किया गया। कार्यशाला में उपस्थित सभी गणमान्य पदाधिकारीगण को एक-एक पौधा देकर सम्मानित किया गया। यह कार्यक्रम ग्रामीण विकास विभाग द्वारा आयोजित किया गया। प्रत्येक माह के पहले मंगलवार को मनाया जाएगा जल जीवन हरियाली दिवस : प्रत्येक माह के पहले मंगलवार को जिला स्तर पर जल जीवन हरियाली दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाना है। पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग बिहार, पटना के द्वारा लाईव वेवकास्टिंग के माध्यम से कार्यक्रम संचालित किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में बिहार सरकार के विभिन्न चौदह विभाग के प्रधान सचिव स्तर के पदाधिकारीगण के द्वारा जल जीवन हरियाली दिवस पर पौधाशाला सृजन एवं सघन वृक्षारोपण विषय पर परिचर्चा की गई। आज के जलवायु परिवर्तन के परिपेक्ष्य में विभिन्न बिन्दुओं पर प्रकाश डाला गया। कहा गया कि प्रकृति के साथ खिलवाड़ चिंता का विषय है जिसपर चिंतन करना बहुत ही जरूरी है। सघन वृक्षारोपण के द्वारा जिले भर में ऑक्सीजन को बढ़ावा देना मुख्य बिन्दु है।

वृक्षों द्वारा मानव जीवन का विकास संभव है। हरित आवरण को बढ़ावा देकर सभ्यता का विकास किया जा सकता है। जल जीवन हरियाली दिवस के अलावा आज वर्ल्ड वेटलाइन दिवस भी है। इस वर्ष विश्व वेटलाइन दिवस का मुख्य विषय वेटलाइन एण्ड वाटर रखा गया है। हरियाली के लिए जितना जरूरी पौधारोपण है, उतना ही जरूरी पौधा को तीन वर्ष तक सुरक्षित रखना भी है। इस अवसर पर अपर समाहर्ता उज्जवल कुमार सिंह, डीपीआरओ गुप्तेश्वर कुमार के अलावे ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग, वन विभाग, लघु सिंचाई, लघु संसाधन, कृषि, पंचायत, मत्स्य विभाग, पशुपालन विभाग, विद्युत विभाग, भवन प्रमंडल विभाग, नगर परिषद आदि विभागों के पदाधिकारीगण उपस्थित थे।

