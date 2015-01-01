पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:रंगदारी नहीं देने पर युवक से मारपीट, विम्स रेफर

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के मोतनाजे निवासी अनिल प्रसाद के पुत्र कमलेश कुमार ने नारदीगंज थाना में आवेदन देकर रंगदारी नहीं देने पर मारपीट कर जख्मी करने और मोटरसाइकिल को तोड़ने का आरोप लगाया है। पीड़ित ने बताया कि 21 नवम्बर के शाम में हम अपने गांव से ननिहाल केशौरिया जा रहे थे।रास्ते में डोहड़ा गांव के पास दंगल और नाच का प्रोग्राम चल रहा था। वह भी दंगल देखने लगा। उसी समय दोहड़ा निवासी मनोज यादव,सनोज यादव,संटू यादव और संतोष कुमार मुझसे शराब पीने के लिए 5000 रुपए रंगदारी की मांग करने लगे।

डर के कारण हम 500 रुपए दे भी दिए। लेकिन उन लोग 5000 रुपए की जिद करने लगा। नहीं देने पर मनोज यादव ने पिस्टल निकाल कर कनपटी में सटा दिया और जबरन मेरे पैकेट से 4500 रुपए निकाल लिया तथा गले में पहना एक भर का सोने का चैन नहीं छीन लिया और मारपीट करने लगा।हल्ला सुनकर रास्ते से गुजर रहे पीड़ित के मामा राजेश रंजन छुड़ाने के लिए आए तो आरोपियों ने उन्हें भी मारपीट कर जख्मी कर दिया और उनका मोटसाइकिल भी बुरी तरह से चूर दिया। उसके बाद हमलोग पास पड़ोस के लोगों से मदद लेकर सीएचसी नारदीगंज में उपचार के लिए आए।जहां डॉक्टर ने प्राथमिक उपचार करने के बाद विशेष उपचार के लिए हमें विम्स पावापुरी भेज दिया।

