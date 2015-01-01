पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सिकरौल के भदौर में सड़क किनारे अवैध खनन से हुए गड्ढे में गिरने से युवक की मौत

नावानगर6 घंटे पहले
सड़क किनारे अवैध खनन से हुए गड्ढे में डूबने से एक युवक की मौत हो गयी। घटना सिकरौल थाना के भदार गांव में हुई। जानकारी के अनुसार सड़क किनारे हुए गड्ढे में डूबने से एक युवक की मौत हुई। मृतक रामप्रवेश राय उम्र लगभग 22 वर्ष केशव भर का पुत्र था। युवक धान की कटनी करके घर लौट रहा था। इसी क्रम में पैर फिसलने से वह गहरे पानी मे गिर गया। जिसमे अधिक पानी होने के चलते उसकी डूबने से मौत हो गई। उसको डूबते देख किसी राहगीर ने शोर मचाया।

शोर सुनकर काफी संख्या में गांव के लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए। ग्रामीणों में पानी मे उतर कर युवक को बाहर निकल। तबतक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सड़क का नव निर्माण करने के लिए दोनों किनारों पर जेसीबी से काफी गहरा खुदाई की गई है। जिसमें लबालब पानी भरा हुआ है। युवक को तैरना नही आता था, जिसके चलते वह डूब गया।

सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर सिकरौल पुलिस व सीओ अमरेश कुमार पहुंच गए। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल बक्सर भेज दिया है। वहीं सीओ ने पीड़ित परिवार को चार लाख रुपए की मुआवजा देने का आश्वासन दिया है।

