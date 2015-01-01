पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हदसा:एनएच 30 पर कार-बाइक के टक्कर में एक की मौत, दूसरा जख्मी, सड़क जाम

नावानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना के बाद उग्र ग्रामीणों ने एनएच-30 को घंटेभर जामकर मुआवजा की कर रहे थे मांग

नावानगर थाना क्षेत्र के आरा-मोहनियां हाईवे पर बुधवार को सुबह भीषण हादसा हुआ। जिसमें आमने सामने हुई बाइक व कार की टक्कर में एक बाइक सवार की मौत हो गयी। वहीं बाइक पर सवार दूसरा व्यक्ति गंभीर जख्मी हो गया। बताया जा रहा है कि एनएच स्थित पर मानपुर गांव के समीप पेट्रोल पंप के पास कार व बाइक की आमने सामने भिड़ंत हो गई। जिससे बाइक सवार एक वृद्ध की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। वही बाइक चालक गंभीर रुप से जख्मी हो गया। ग्रामीणों ने जख्मी को बिक्रमगंज के निजी क्लिनिक में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया।

हालांकि डॉक्टरों के गंभीर जख्मी होने की बात कहने पर उसे परिजन सासाराम ले गए। इधर घटना के बाद उग्र हुए पर मानपुर के ग्रामीणों ने हाईवे पर उतरकर सड़क जाम कर दिए। वे अनियंत्रित वाहन ड्राइविंग को लेकर प्रशासन के विरुद्ध नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। जिससे हाईवे पर घंटेभर आवागमन बाधित हो गया था। सड़क जाम के दौरान उग्र ग्रामीण मृतक के आश्रितों के लिए मुआवजा की मांग कर रहे थे।

सड़क जाम के दौरान आश्रितों के लिए मुआवजा की मांग कर रहे थे ग्रामीण
पोस्टमाॅर्टम के लिए बक्सर भेजा शव : जानकारी के अनुसार सड़क से जाम हटने के बाद पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिये बक्सर भेज दिया है। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक रोहतास के बहुआरा निवासी 65 वर्षीय गोरख यादव व इटावा निवासी संजीव यादव (38 वर्ष) एक ही बाइक पर सवार होकर दोनों अपने गांव से सोनवर्षा बाजार की तरफ जा रहे थे। तभी उक्त स्थान पर विपरित दिशा से तेज रफ्तार से आ रही एक कार ने टक्कर मार दिया। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि बाइक सड़क पर घसीटते हुए थोड़ी दूरी पर सड़क के किनारे खाई में जा गिरी।

जनप्रतिनिधियों ने लोगों को समझाया
घटना की खबर मिलते ही आसपास के गांवों के कई लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए। बवाल बढ़ता देख स्थानीय समाजसेवियों ने थाना को सूचना दी। सूचना पर पहुंचे नावानगर थानाध्यक्ष संजय कुमार के बार बार समझाने के बाद भी आक्रोशित ग्रामीण मानने को तैयार नहीं थे। जिसके बाद थानाध्यक्ष ने अपने वरीय अधिकारियो से मार्गदर्शन मांगा। निर्देश मिलने पर स्थानीय सीओ से बात की। नावानगर के सीओ अमरेश कुमार, बीडीओ धर्मेंद्र कुमार व मुखिया प्रतिनिधि हरेंद्र यादव पहुंचे। सभी ने मिलकर ग्रामीणों को काफी समझा बुझाकर शांत कराया। जिसके बाद हाईवे पर परिचालन शुरु हो सका।

घटनास्थल पर ही एक की हुई मौत

स्थानीय प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों की मानें तो टक्कर होने के साथ ही बाइक पर पीछे बैठकर सफर कर रहे गोरख यादव गाड़ी से फेंका गए। जिससे उनके सर में गंभीर चोट लगी। जिससे उनकी मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। वही बाइक चालक संजीव गंभीर जख्मी हो गया। जिसके बाद घटना की जानकारी मृतक के परिजनों को प्रशासन ने फोन के माध्यम से दिया। सूचना मिलते ही मृतक के परिजन घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए थे। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार घटना के बाद कार चालक अपनी वाहन लेकर भाग निकलने में सफल रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें