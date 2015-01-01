पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संपत्ति जलकर राख:दो दुकान में आग लगने से लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर राख

नावानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड के सिकरौल लख पर दो दुकान में आग लगने से लगभग 6 लाख की संपत्ति जलकर बर्बाद हो गई। साथ ही काउंटर में रखे 30 हजार नगद रुपए भी आग की भेंट चढ़ गई। आग बिजली के शाॅर्ट सर्किट से होने लगने की दुकानदारों ने अनुमान लगाया है। अगलगी की घटना सोमवार देर शाम की है। बताया जाता है कि बेलहरी निवासी दशर्इ पासवान के सिकरौल स्थित टायर दुकान रोज की तरह बंद कर घर चले गए। लगभग 10 बजे रात्री को धू-धूकर जल रही दुकान में आग की लपटें उठने लगी। जब तक लोग दुकान में अगलगी की घटना समझ पाते तब तक पडोस के रधुनाथ खरवार के दवा दुकान में आग ने अपनी पांव पसार लिया। दोनों दुकान जलने लगा। बाद में स्थानीय लोगों ने दोनों दुकानदार के साथ पुलिस को सूचना दिया।

सूचना पर पुलिस ने फायर बिग्रेड व स्थानीय लोगों के काफी प्रयास के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। इस अगलगी में सिकरौल के दो दुकानदारों की संपत्ति जलकर बर्बाद हो गया है। सबसे ज्यादा क्षति टायर दुकान की हुई है। पीड़ित दुकानदार के अनुसार दुकान में रखे नया व पुराना टायर, जेरनेटर, डीजल व नगद राशि समेत औजार जलकर बर्बाद हो गया है। जो लगभग चार लाख की संपत्ति थी। वही दवा दुकानदार ने दो लाख रुपए की दवा जलकर बर्बाद होने की जानकारी दिया।

