पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

37.37 करोड़ का फर्जीवाड़ा:भू-अर्जन विभाग काे कराेड़ों रुपए की चपत लगाने के लिए आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में खाेले गए थे 10 खाते

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के भी कई कर्मी खेल में शामिल, कुछ पर जल्द होगी एफआईआर, होगी गिरफ्तारी

कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक के भू-अर्जन के खाते से 37.37 करोड़ के फर्जीवाड़े में आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के कर्मी और अधिकारी की संलिप्तता भी सामने आ रही है। आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के कई कर्मियों से पूछताछ की गई है। सूत्रों की मानें तो करोड़ों का फर्जीवाड़ा करने के लिए बोरिंग रोड स्थित शाखा में 10 खाते खोले गए। सभी खाते बिना पर्याप्त डॉक्यूमेंट के आधार पर खोले गए थे। जांच में यह बात सामने आ चुकी है।

पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के कुछ कर्मियों पर जल्द ही एफआईआर होगी और उनकी गिरफ्तारी भी संभव है। पुलिस की तरफ से बैंक को जांच को निर्देश दिया गया है। जांच रिपोर्ट आते ही पुलिस मामले में एफआईआर करेगी। पुलिस की मानें तो कई और बैंक के कर्मियों की संलिप्तता भी सामने आ रही है। पटना के कुछ और बैंकों में फर्जी दस्तावेज पर ऐसे खाते खोले गए हैं।
आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में होना था 11.73 करोड़ रुपए का आरटीजीएस, फर्जी खाते का पता चला
कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक के भू-अर्जन के खाते से फर्जी दस्तावेज के जरिए 11 करोड़ 73 लाख 12 हजार 721 करोड़ की राशि का आरटीजीएस आईसीआईसीआई के खाते में होना था। दो जनवरी को इसी मामले में एग्जीबिशन रोड स्थित कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक के ब्रांच से जालसाज शुभम गुप्ता को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। तब यह बात आई थी कि 11.73 करोड़ की राशि का ट्रांजेक्शन बीएस इंटरप्राइजेज नाम की कंपनी के किसी नृपेंद्र नाम के व्यक्ति के खाते में होना था। जांच में सामने आया कि खाता फर्जी नाम और पते पर खोला गया। आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के कर्मियों की मदद से इस फर्जीवाड़े के लिए अब तक 10 ऐसे खाते खाले जा चुके हैं।

अस्पताल से थाने लाया गया मैनेजर सुमित, देर रात तक होती रही पूछताछ
मामले में पुलिस अब तक चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक का मैनेजर सुमित सिंह गिरफ्तारी के बाद से इलाजरत हैं। मंगलवार को सुमित को अस्पताल से गांधी मैदान थाने लाया गया। थाने में देर रात सिटी एसपी सेंट्रल विनय तिवारी, डीएसपी टाउन सुरेश कुमार सुमित सिंह से पूछताछ करते रहे। सुमित से पूछताछ में बैंक के कई अधिकारियों का नाम सामने आया है। इन नामों की पुलिस जांच कर रही है।
बड़ा सवाल

नवंबर और दिसंबर में करोड़ों रुपए के 25 ट्रांजक्शन हुए। इसमें से अधिकांश ट्रांजक्शन बैंक के एग्जिबीशन रोड शाखा से किया गया है। लेकिन अब तक पुलिस एग्जिबीशन रोड बैंक के किसी कर्मी की संलिप्तता को चिन्हित नहीं कर पाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser