प्रदूषण से निपटने की तैयारी:10 नई स्मॉग गन और मिस्ट स्प्रे मशीन की हाेगी खरीद

पटना14 घंटे पहले
प्रदूषण के बढ़ते स्तर से निपटने के लिए नगर निगम 10 स्मॉग गन और मिस्ट स्प्रे मशीन खरीदेगा। इनकी खरीद 15वें वित्त आयोग से मिलने वाली राशि से हाेगी। राशि जारी होने का इंतजार है। निगम की सशक्त स्थायी समिति इस प्रस्ताव को हरी झंडी दे चुकी है। पिछले कुछ साल से पटना में प्रदूषण का लेवल लगातार बढ़ रहा है। इससे निपटने के लिए हॉट स्पॉट तय करके अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

नगर विकास विभाग की ओर से पटना नगर निगम को 10 लाख से अधिक आबादी वाले शहरों की श्रेणी के लिए 15वें वित्त आयोग के तहत पहली व दूसरे किस्त की राशि में 102 करोड़ रुपए जारी किए गए हैं। इस राशि के नगर निगम में आने के बाद संबंधित योजनाओं को गति देने में मदद मिलेगी। इसके अलावा सफाई से संबंधित याेजनाओं पर तेजी से काम होगा। विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण कई योजनाओं पर ब्रेक लग गया था। छठे राज्य वित्त आयोग के तहत पेयजल और कच्ची नाली गली पक्कीकरण योजनाओं को पूरा कराया जाएगा। केंद्र सरकार की ओर से इस राशि को अनुदान के रूप में जारी किया गया है।

