दहशत:सहदेई में 1 दिन में मरीं 10 हजार मुर्गियां बर्डफ्लू की आशंका, लिया गया सैंपल

सहदेई बुजुर्ग5 घंटे पहले
  • मजरोही स्थित मुर्गी फार्म में एक ही रात मुर्गियों ने तोड़ा दम, कारण तलाशने में जुटे अधिकारी

सहदेई बुजुर्ग प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मजरोही स्थित एक मुर्गी फार्म में एक ही रात में एक-एक कर आठ से दस हजार मुर्गियां मर गई। बर्डफ्लू फैलने की अफवाह से गांव और आसपास के इलाके में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। लोगों के त्राहिमाम संदेश पर प्रखंड पशु चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी एहतियाती कदम उठाया। मरे मुर्गे के साथ आसपास के फार्म से सेम्पल कलेक्ट कर जांच के लिए राज्य मुख्यालय लैब में भेजा है। सरकारी वेटनरी डॉक्टर ने कहा है कि जांच रिपोर्ट आने तक कुछ भी नहीं कहा जा सकता। लोगों को सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए।
मुर्गियां देख भाग रहे हैं लोग
सहदेई बुजुर्ग प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मजरोही उर्फ सहरिया पंचायत के मजरोही रघुनंदन ग्राम में संजय चौधरी के मुर्गा फार्म में सैकड़ों की संख्या में मुर्गे की मरने की खबर मिली। लोग मुर्गा से कोसों दूर भागना शुरू कर दिया। फार्म मजरोही रघुनंदन में अवस्थित है जहां पर यह मुर्गे की मृत्यु हुई है मुर्गा फार्म संचालक संजय चौधरी ने बताया कि रात में दवा खिलाकर मैंने फर्म को बंद कर दिया था।

पहले चार मरी, फिर देखते ही मुर्गियां हो गयीं सुस्त
सुबह में देखा तो सैकड़ों की संख्या में मुर्गियां मरी हुई हैं। उन्हें इसकी सूचना प्रखंड पशुपालन पदाधिकारी सहदेई बुजुर्ग को दी। मुर्गी फार्म के संचालक संजय चौधरी ने बताया कि पहले चार मुर्गी मरी, उसके बाद देखते ही देखते सभी मुर्गी सुस्त होकर गिरते ही मरने लगी और सभी आठ हजार मुर्गी एक साथ मर गई। उसने बताया कि मुर्गियों के मरने से दस लाख रुपए की क्षति हुई है। मुर्गी लगभग डेढ़ किलो की थी।

मरीं मुर्गियों को दफनाया गया
पशुपालन पदाधिकारी शशी रंजन से बात पर उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथतः मुर्गा के मरने की जो खबर मिली है उसे जांच के लिए लैब भेजा गया है। इसके कारण क्षेत्र में दहशत का माहौल है। बड़ी संख्या में एक साथ मुर्गियों को मर जाने से लोग बर्डफ्लू की आशंका जता रहे है। वहीं कई लोग रानी खेत जैसी बीमारी तो कुछ लोग ठंढ के कारण मुर्गियों का मरना बता रहे है। उधर एक साथ बड़ी संख्या में मुर्गियों के मर जाने पर लोग चिकेन खाने से परहेज करने लगे है। मुर्गियों की मरने की खबर जैसे ही पशु एवं मत्सय विभाग के पदाधिकारियों को लगी की वे मजरोही पहुंच कर मरे हुए मुर्गियों का सैंपल जांच के लिए पटना लैब में भेज दिया। साथ ही सभी मरे हुए मुर्गियों को गड्ढा में हाइपोक्लोराईड के साथ ढंक दिया गया है। साथ ही लोगों को सतर्क बरतने को कहा गया है।

वजह कुछ भी हो सकता है
प्रखंड पशु चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. शशि रंजन ने बताया कि काफी संख्या में मुर्गी किस कारण से मरी है, उसका जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही पता चलेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि पहली बार देखने से यह पता चलता है कि मुर्गे को अत्यधिक डोज में एंटीबायोटिक दवा दी गई हो सकती है जिससे लार्ज स्केल पर मोर्टेलिटी हुई। ठंड का भी प्रकोप के कारण मुर्गे की मौत हो सकती है। उन्होंने बताया कि हर साल फर्म में कुछ ना कुछ होते रहता ह।ै इसलिए इस फर्म मालिक को विशेष सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। समय से दवा पानी एवं सुरक्षित चारा की व्यवस्था समय से करनी होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि संजय चौधरी जितने मुर्गे उपलब्ध कराएं हैं उसे देखने से बर्ड फ्लू का लक्षण दिखलाई नहीं पड़ता है लेकिन जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जाएगा।

