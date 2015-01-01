पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस पर बाजार:आज 1000 करोड़ की धनवर्षा, पटना के बाजारों में गहने से लेकर वाहन तक की एडवांस बुकिंग

पटना40 मिनट पहले
खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में उमड़े लोग, सड़कों पर जाम।

धनतेरस गुरुवार काे है। इसकाे लेकर राजधानी का बाजार पूरी तरह सज गया है। इस माैके पर करीब एक हजार करोड़ के कारोबार का अनुमान है। बहुत से लोगों ने ज्वेलरी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान की बुकिंग पहले से ही करा ली है, जिसकी डिलीवरी गुरुवार काे लेंगे।

ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए कंपनियों ने पहले से ही ऑफरों की बौछार की है, लोग फ्रिज, वाशिंग मशीन, एलईडी, फर्नीचर, रजाई, गद्दे, ज्वेलरी, बर्तन, कपड़े आदि भी खरीदेंगे। इसकी वजह से कोरोनाकाल में कई महीनों से ठंडे चल रहे बाजार में एकाएक उछाल आ गया है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स कारोबार पिछले साल की तुलना में 15 से 20 प्रतिशत बढ़ेगा। कारोबारियों के मुताबिक सामान्य दिनों के मुकाबले रिटेल में डेढ़ गुना ज्यादा कारोबार होगा।
5000 दो पहिया और 2000 चार पहिया नए वाहनों की होगी बिक्री

राजधानी के दो पहिया और चार पहिया वाहन एजेंसियों में ग्राहकों की भीड़ बढ़ गई है। कोई फुल पेमेंट कर रहे है तो कोई एडवांस पेमेंट कर रहे है। विभिन्न वाहन एजेंसियों के मानें तो धनतेरस के दिन पिछले साल के मुकाबले दोगुने वाहनों की बिक्री हो सकती है। राजधानी के शो रूम से धनतेरस के दिन करीब 5000 दो पहिया और 2000 चार पहिया वाहनों की शेल हो सकती है।
सोने-चांदी की भी बढ़ी चमक, 150 करोड़ से अधिक का लेन-देन

सोने-चांदी की मांग भी काफी है। हालांकि सोना महंगा होने के कारण लोग हल्के ज्वेलरी खरीदना पसंद कर रहे हैं। सामान्य तौर पर महिलाएं अंगूठी, कान की बाली, नथिया, पायल और बिछिया ही खरीद रहे हैं। डायमंड की ज्वेलरी पर भी महिलाओं का जोर दिख रहा है। सर्राफा कारोबारी बिनोद कुमार ने बताया कि धनतेरस में 150 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का व्यवसाय होने की उम्मीद है।

रफ्तार: पिछले साल से अधिक एडवांस बुकिंग

एक्टिवा स्कूटी, पल्सर 150, स्पलेडर, ग्लैमर,टीवीएस के अपाचे आरटीआर और रॉयल एनफील्ड का अधिक डिमांड
एक्टिवा स्कूटी, पल्सर 150, प्लेजर स्कूटी, सुपर स्पलेडर, स्पलेडर, ग्लैमर, टीवीएस आरटीआर ,रॉयल एनफील्ड बुलेट सहित अन्य दो पहिया गाड़ियों की डिमांड अधिक रही। इसके लिए आईसी होंडा, आशा हिरो, आकर्ष बजाज, डेनी टीवीएस, चदंन हिरो, अलंकार होंडा सहित अन्य एजेंसियों में ग्राहकों की भीड़ लग रही है। पिछले साल से एडवांस बुकिंग अधिक हुई है।

एमजी हेक्टर, हुंडई क्रेटा, मारुती सुजुकी,टोयोटा, रेनॉल्ट, महिंद्रा की चार पहिया की अधिक डिमांड
गाड़ी उपलब्ध नहीं होने के कारण वेटिंग बुकिंग जारी है। एमजी हेक्टर, हुंडई, टोयोटा सहित अन्य कंपनी की गाड़ियों की एडवांस बुकिंग अभी भी जारी है। सबसे अधिक एमजी हेक्टर, हुंडई क्रेटा, मारुती सुजुकी,टोयोटा, रेनॉल्ट और महिंद्रा की चार पहिया वाहनों की डिमांड है। इन कंपनियों की गाड़ियां धनतेरस के दिन करीब 2000 की संख्या में शो रूम से निकलेंगी।

रौनक: इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स बाजार पर भी चढ़ा रंग
धनतेरस के अवसर पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आइटम की खरीदारी को लेकर शहर में टीवी, फ्रिज, वाशिंग मशीन आदि की दुकानें पूरी तरह सज चुकी है। यूं तो तो धनतेरस पर कोई भी नया सामान खरीदा जाता है। पर पिछले कुछ सालों से इस दिन लोग इलेक्ट्रॉनिक समानों की खरीदारी पर विशेष रूप से आकर्षित देखे जाते हैं।

ठंड के मौसम की शुरुआत होने के बावजूद लोग फ्रिज व एसी की खरीदारी भी धनतेरस के दिन ही करते हैं। लोग ठंड में एसी व फ्रिज का ऑफ सीजन मानते हैं। पिक सीजन की अपेक्षा ऑफ सीजन में इन समानों पर कंपनी व दुकानदारों के द्वारा विशेष छूट भी खरीदारी का मुख्य कारण माना जाता है। बाजार में 10 हजार से लेकर 1.50 लाख तक की टीवी, फ्रिज, वॉशिंग मशीन, मोबाइल, एसी, लैपटॉप व डेस्कटॉप मौजूद है।

कारोबारियों को उम्मीद है कि धनतेरस पर 50-60 करोड़ रुपए तक के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान की बिक्री होगी। आदित्य विजन के मार्केटिंग मैनेजर सह कॉर्पोरेट कम्युनिकेशन गौरव झा ने बताया कि ग्राहकों को हर तरह की खरीदारी के लिए वन स्टॉप शॉपिंग की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं।

