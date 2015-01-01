पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनावायरस:पटना में 109 नए काेराेना मरीज मिले, 5 की मौत; अभी 1729 एक्टिव केस

पटना41 मिनट पहले
पटना जिले में शनिवार को 109 काेराेना मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 40374 हो गई है। इनमें 38335 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी 1729 एक्टिव केस हैं। पीएमसीएच में 501 सैंपल की जांच में नौ की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। पीएमसीएच के दो स्टाफ भी संक्रमित हुए हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में 20 मरीज भर्ती हैं।

नेउरा के रहने वाले 60 साल के कृष्णा प्रसाद की मौत हाे गई। पटना एम्स में 16 नए मरीज भर्ती हुए हैं। 12 मरीजों को छुट्टी दी गई। चार कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हाे गई जिनमें मधुबनी के मोहम्मद अंसारूल हक, कुम्हरार के सत्यनारायण प्रसाद, मधुबनी के महेंद्र प्रसाद और नालंदा के संतोष कुमार शामिल हैं।

सीपी ठाकुर की हालत स्थिर, ललन सिंह काे छुट्टी
एम्स में एडमिट काेराेना संक्रमित पू्र्व केंद्रीय मंत्री डाॅ. सीपी ठाकुर का सीटी स्कैन हुआ है। उन्हें 20 नवंबर काे भर्ती किया गया था। वे सिम्टाेमेटिक हैं। उन्हें सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार है। वे डायबिटिक हैं। नाेडल अफसर डाॅ. संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि डाॅ. ठाकुर ऑक्सीजन पर हैं ऑर उनकी हालत स्थिर है। उधर, एम्स में काेराेना का इलाज करा रहे मुंगेर के सांसद राजीव रंजन सिंह उर्फ ललन सिंह ठीक हाे गए। उन्हें एम्स से शनिवार काे छुट्टी दे दी गई।

