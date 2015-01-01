पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:छठ को लेकर पटना में मंगाए गए 11,450 टन फल, पिछले साल से कम

पटना2 घंटे पहले
छठ की खरीदारी
  • इसबार छठ करने बाहर से व्रतियों के नहीं आने से पिछली बार से 15 प्रतिशत कम मंगाया

छठ को लेकर फलों की बड़ी खेप पटना की मंडियों में पहुंच चुकी है। कुछ गाड़ियां बुधवार को पहुंच जाएंगी। व्यवसायियों के मुताबिक, करीब 11,450 टन फल मंगाए गए हैं। यहां सेव जम्मू कश्मीर, अनार महाराष्ट्र के नासिक, संतरा महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर और नारियल आंध्रप्रदेश व पश्चिम बंगाल से आता है। वहीं केले की बड़ी खेप आंध्रप्रदेश से आती है। नवगछिया और हाजीपुर से भी केला मंगाया जाता है। गागल उत्तर बिहार से आता है।

फल व्यवसायी और पटना फ्रूट एंड वेजिटेबल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष शशिकांत प्रसाद पप्पू ने बताया कि इसबार छठ करने के लिए बाहर से आने वालों की संख्या कम रहने की संभावना है। इसकी वजह से पिछली बार की तुलना में 15 प्रतिशत कम फल मंगाया गया है। पिछले वर्ष छठ पर्व में करीब 13,250 टन फलों की बिक्री हुई थी।

कद्दू दाेगुनी कीमत तक में बिक रहा

छठ पर्व में कद्दू और गोभी के साथ ही कच्ची हल्दी, मूली, अदरक, सुथनी आदि की भी खूब बिक्री होती है। कद्दू का उपयोग नहाय-खाय के दिन हाेता है। सब्जी व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों के मुताबिक इन सभी सब्जियों की कीमत 8 से 10 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गई है। कद्दू दाेगुनी कीमत तक में बिक रहा है।

कीमतें 12-14 % बढ़ीं

अधिकतर फलों की कीमतें पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में 12 से 14 प्रतिशत तक, जबकि अनार की कीमतें 40 प्रतिशत बढ़ गई हैं। फल व्यवसायियों के मुताबिक ट्रांसपोर्टेशन खर्च में वृद्धि की वजह से फलों की कीमत बढ़ी है। पर कम बिक्री होने पर नुकसान की आशंका से व्यवसायी फलों को कम मुनाफा पर बेच रहे हैं। एक-दो दिन में कीमत और कम होगी।

800 से 1200 रुपए तक पीतल का सूप

सूप 100 से 150 रुपए जबकि दौरा 150 से 250 रुपए तक बिक रहा है। पीतल के सूप की कीमत 800 से 1200 रुपए तक है। मिट्टी के चूल्हे 100 से 200 रुपए तक में बिक रहे हैं। आम की लकड़ी 100 से 150 रुपए किलो बिक रही है।

