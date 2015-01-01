पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

17वीं विधानसभा:बिहार में 12 विधायक सदन में प्रवेश के मामले में ‘मोदी मार्गी’, विधानसभा में प्रवेश के पहले विधायकों ने सीढ़ियों पर मत्था टेका, प्रणाम किया

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतनराम मांझी का स्वागत किया।

बिहार विधानसभा का चुनाव जीतकर आए 12 विधायकों ने सदन में प्रवेश से पहले सीढ़ियों पर मत्था टेका, प्रणाम किया। विधानसभा परिसर में मौजूद लोगों की बतकही में इन विधायकों की खातिर ‘मोदी मार्गी’ शब्द आया। दरअसल, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी संसद भवन में प्रवेश से पहले ऐसा किया था। विधायक, सोमवार को शपथ लेने आए थे। सबसे ज्यादा 6 विधायक भाजपा के, राजद के 4, कांग्रेस के 1 तथा 1 निर्दलीय विधायक ने ऐसा किया।

विधानसभा के प्रति इस कदर श्रद्धा प्रदर्शित करने वाले विधायकों में भाजपा के डॉ. रामप्रीत पासवान (राजनगर), श्रेयसी सिंह (जमुई), मुरारी मोहन झा (केवटी), हरिभूषण ठाकुर बचौल (बिस्फी), पवन यादव (कहलगांव), प्रमोद कुमार सिन्हा (रक्सौल) शामिल थे। राजद के ये विधायक थे- रणविजय साहु (मोरवा), मुकेश कुमार रौशन (महुआ), रामवृक्ष सदा (अलौली) व सुजय यादव (जहानाबाद)। चकाई से निर्दलीय जीते सुमित सिंह तथा कुटुंबा के कांग्रेस विधायक राजेश कुमार ने भी सीढ़ियों पर मत्था टेका।

