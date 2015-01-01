पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पटना:राजधानी में चलेंगी 150 सरकारी सीएनजी बसें, प्राइवेट मालिक भी डीजल बस को कराएंगे कन्वर्ट

पटना24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

परिवहन विभाग शहर में वायु प्रदूषण को काम करने के लिए अधिक से अधिक सीएनजी बसें चलाएगी। सीएनजी बसों का लाभ देखते हुए 150 और सीएनजी बसें चलेगी। साथ ही प्राइवेट बस मालिक अपनी डीजल बसों को सीएनजी में परिवर्तित करा सकते हैं। अनुमान के मुताबिक पटना में करीब 200 डीजल बसों को सीएनजी में कन्वर्ट कराया जा सकता है। इसके लिए विभागीय स्तर पर प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

जनवरी से बसें ऑन रोड हो जाएंगी। सीएनजी बसों का किराया भी डीजल बसों से कम होगा। क्योंकि डीजल के तुलना में सीएनजी सस्ता पड़ता है। हालांकि अभी जो सीएनजी बसें चल रही हैं उनका किराया डीजल बसों के बराबर ही है। इस समय निगम की 130 डीजल बसें पटना में चल रही हैं। इन बसों में भी सीएनजी किट लगाई जाएगी। अभी परिवहन निगम के द्वारा शहर में 20 सीएनजी बसें चल रही हैं।

आग लगने से नहीं होगी जान की हानि
नई बसों के डिजाइन में और कीट परिर्वतन के दौरान भी सुरक्षा के मानकों का खास ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। नई बसों के टायर और अलॉय विशेष तकनीक से बनाए गए है। बस में अंदरूनी खराबी आने पर सिलेंडर ऑटोमेटिक तरीके से काम करना बंद कर देगा। तकनीक के प्रयोग से यह सुनिश्चित किया गया है कि यदि किसी कारण से बस में आग भी लग जाती है तो सिलेंडर में ब्लास्ट न हो।

एक्सपर्ट की राय: आद्री के वायु प्रदूषण एक्सपर्ट रवि सिन्हा ने बताया कि पटना में 2019 नवंबर, दिसंबर और जनवरी और फरवरी 2020 में वायु प्रदूषण चरम सीमा पर पहुंच गई थी। इसे देखते हुए शहर में आंतरिक परिचालन के लिए यहां डीजल बसों पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगनी चाहिए। सीएनजी बस का मूल्य डीजल बस के मुकाबले भले ही ज्यादा हो लेकिन यह 30 प्रतिशत ज्यादा बचत करेगी।

डीजल बस जहां एक लीटर डीजल में 5.5 किलोमीटर चलती है, वहीं सीएनजी बस एक किलो गैस में 7.5 किमी से लेकर आठ किमी तक चलेगी। इन सबके साथ ही डीजल बस के मुकाबले सीएनजी बस कार्बन मोनो-ओक्साइड का उत्सर्जन 30-35 प्रतिशत कम करती है। साथ ही डीजल के तुलना में सीएनजी बसें बहुत कम गर्म होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें