राज्य में मिले 412 पॉजिटिव:कोरोना के 155 नए मरीज मिले, संक्रमितों में पीएमसीएच के डॉक्टर भी, तीन की हुई मौत

पटना11 मिनट पहले
  • विधानसभा में 22 विधायक समेत 65 की हुई कोरोना जांच, कोई संक्रमित नहीं

पटना के विभिन्न इलाकों में सोमवार को कोरोना के 155 नए मरीज मिले। इसी के साथ जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 40627 हो गई है। कोरोना के 38632 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। पटना में अभी कोरोना के 1681 एक्टिव केस हैं। पीएमसीएच के कोविड अस्पताल में 22 मरीज भर्ती हैं। ठीक होने पर एक मरीज को छुट्टी मिली है।

मुजफ्फरपुर के 35 साल के ए कुमार की मौत हुई है। पीएमसीएच में सोमवार को 675 सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिसमें 26 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसमें पीएमसीएच के एक डॉक्टर और 13 मरीज संक्रमित हुए हैं। राज्य में 24 घंटे में 106055 सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिसमें 412 नए संक्रमित मिले।

डॉ. सीपी ठाकुर की हालत स्थिर

वहीं पटना एम्स में भर्ती डॉ. सीपी ठाकुर की स्थिति स्थिर है। उनके स्वास्थ्य में सुधार हो रहा है। सोमवार को एम्स में 12 नए मरीज भर्ती हुए। इनमें एक मरीज पटना का है। यह मरीज पीरमोहानी का रहने वाला है। ठीक होने पर 15 मरीजों को अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे गई। इनमें सात मरीज पटना के हैं। कोरोना संक्रमित दो मरीजों की मौत हुई है।

इनमें 70 साल के केदारनाथ बाढ़ और 53 साल के सुनील कुमार साह पूर्णिया के रहने वाले थे। इधर, विधानसभा के पहले दिन सोमवार को करीब 65 लोगों की कोरोना जांच कराई गई। इसमें 22 विधायक भी शामिल हैं। पर किसी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं आई है।

मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से वसूला जाएगा जुर्माना

डीएम कुमार रवि ने कहा- सिविल सर्जन का आदेश है कि सार्वजनिक स्थानाें, एयरपाेर्ट, बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, सब्जी मंडी, माॅल के अलावा जहां भीड़-भाड़ अधिक रहती है, वहां कैंप लगाकर ज्यादा से ज्यादा लाेगाें की काेराेना जांच करें। डीएम ने मास्क का अनुपालन कराने के लिए छापामार दल का गठन किया है। साथ ही मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से जुर्माना वसूलने का निर्देश दिया है।

न्यू गार्डिनर रोड में रात 9 बजे तक होगी जांच

इमरजेंसी में अब रात 9 बजे तक न्यू गार्डिनर रोड अस्पताल में कोरोना जांच की सुविधा मिलेगी। जिले में सिर्फ यहीं पर इमरजेंसी में कोरोना जांच की सुविधा बहाल की गई है। इससे जरूरत पड़ने पर रात में भी यहां जांच कराई जा सके। यहां कोरोना की जांच रैपिड एंटीजेन से की जाएगी।

यह जानकारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीणा कुमारी ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि जिस इलाके में कोरोना के मरीज अधिक मिलेंगे, वहां कंटेनमेंट जोन भी बनाया जाएगा। न्यू गार्डिनर रोड और अन्य प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में पहले से जो कोरोना जांच की सुविधा बहाल थी, वे चलती रहेंगी।

