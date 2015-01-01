पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनावायरस:पटना जिले में मिले 179 नए काेराेना संक्रमित, अबतक 38907 संक्रमित, अभी 1594 एक्टिव केस

पटना22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पटना जिले में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 179 नए मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 38907 हो गई है। इनमें 37021 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी 1594 एक्टिव केस हैं। पीएमसीएच में 675 सैंपल की जांच हुई। आरटी-पीसीआर से 519 और रैपिड एंटीजेन से 156 सैंपल की जांच हुई। इनमें 25 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

पीएमसीएच के एक डॉक्टर और आठ मरीज संक्रमित मिले हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में 26 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। आईजीआईएमएस में 2608 सैंपल की जांच हुई। इनमें 41 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इनमें चार यहां भर्ती मरीज हैं। एम्स में 24 मरीज भर्ती हुए हैं। जबकि ठीक होने पर 11 मरीजों को छुट्टी दी गई। कोरोना संक्रमित चार मरीजों की मौत हुई है। अभी 149 मरीज भर्ती हैं।

इनमें 64 मरीज आईसीयू, 25 वेंटिलेटर और 18 हाई फ्लो नजल कैनुला पर हैं। एनएमसीएच में भर्ती कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार कमी आ रही है। अस्पताल में अब कोरोना के सिर्फ 20 मरीज भर्ती हैं।एपिडेमियोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. मुकुल कुमार सिंह बताया कि शुक्रवार को पांच नए मरीज भर्ती हुए। वहीं दो मरीजों को स्वस्थ होने पर अस्पताल से छुट्टी दी गई।

