कोविड 19:पटना जिले में 186 काेराेना मरीज मिले, एक दिन में 9 की हुई मौत

पटना2 घंटे पहले
पटना जिले में मंगलवार को 186 काेराेना मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 39547 हो गई है। इनमें 37758 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी 1487 एक्टिव केस हैं। पीएमसीएच में 625 सैंपल की जांच में 20 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

इनमें एक डॉक्टर और यहां भर्ती नौ मरीज हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में 29 मरीज भर्ती हैं। भोजपुर निवासी 37 साल वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित विष्णु कुमार की मौत हाे गई।

पटना एम्स में 11 नए मरीज भर्ती हुए। इनमें छह पटना के हैं। ये बेली रोड, बिहटा, गर्दनीबाग, कुरथौल, अनीसाबाद, जक्कनपुर और फुलवारीशरीफ के रहने वाले हैं। ठीक होने पर 11 मरीजों को छुट्टी दी गई। कोरोना संक्रमित आठ मरीजाें की मौत हाे गई।

इनमें सहरसा के सुमन कुमार, राजगीर के अयोध्या प्रसाद, साेनपुर के रमाशंकर प्रसाद यादवर, बिहटा के हर्षदेव चौधरी, वैशाली के रामजी महतो, अनीसाबाद के कन्हैया लाल, सारण के कविराज विश्वनाथ सिंह और दरभंगा की जिन्नत आरा शामिल हैं।

एम्स में अभी 145 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। एनएमसीएच में मंगलवार को दो नए मरीज भर्ती किए गए। वहीं दो मरीजाें को स्वस्थ होने पर छुट्टी दे दी गई। अस्पताल में अभी कोरोना के 16 मरीज भर्ती हैं। इनमें तीन मरीजों का इलाज आईसीयू में चल रहा है। अस्पताल में 84 बेड खाली हैं।

