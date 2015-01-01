पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनावायरस:पटना जिले में मिले 194 काेराेना मरीज, 6 की मौत; अबतक 38612 संक्रमित, डेंगू के 3 और मरीज मिले

पटना26 मिनट पहले
पटना जिले में बुधवार को 194 काेराेना मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 38612 हो गई है। इनमें 36528 ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी 1796 एक्टिव केस हैं। पीएमसीएच में 696 सैंपल की जांच में 16 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। अस्पताल में भर्ती पांच मरीज संक्रमित हुए हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में 31 मरीज भर्ती है।

जक्कनपुर के कोरोना संक्रमित अवधेश शर्मा की मौत हाे गई। आईजीआईएमएस में 2912 सैंपल की जांच में 50 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई जिनमें संस्थान में भर्ती सात मरीज शामिल हैं। एम्स में 14 मरीज भर्ती हुए। इनमें 8 पटना के हैं। ठीक हाेने पर 16 मरीजाें काे डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

वहीं पांच मरीजों की मौत हो गई। मृतकाें में अररिया के बालेश्वर झा, आशियानानगर के बसंत मिश्रा, दानापुर कैंट की रामसखी देवी, राजाबाजार की सुमित्रा देवी और मालसलामी के मोहन लाल शामिल हैं। एम्स में अभी 144 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

डेंगू के 3 और मरीज मिले

पीएमसीएच में बुधवार को डेंगू के आठ सैंपल की जांच में तीन की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। यहां अबतक 230 सैंपल की जांच की गई है। इनमें 73 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। पीएमसीएच में जांच और इलाज की व्यवस्था निःशुल्क है। डेंगू मरीजों के लिए 30 बेड का वार्ड भी बनाया गया है। लेकिन, वार्ड में अबतक एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं हुआ है।

डेंगू में प्लेटलेट्स कम होने की आशंका अधिक रहती है। प्लेटलेट्स कम होने पर चढ़ाने की जरूरत होती है। वरीय फिजिशियन डॉ. राजीव रंजन और डॉ. बीके चौधरी ने कहा कि डेंगू मरीज को दर्द की दवा नहीं लेनी चाहिए। शरीर में पानी की कमी नहीं होनी चाहिए।

