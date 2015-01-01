पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:पटना में कोरोना के 194 नए मरीज, संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 40823

पटना4 घंटे पहले
  • तीन मरीजों की मौत, पीएमसीएच के 16 मरीज भी हुए पॉजिटिव

पटना के विभिन्न इलाकों में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 194 नए मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 40823 हो गई है। कोरोना के 38978 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। पटना में अभी कोरोना के 1526 एक्टिव केस हैं। विधानसभा में मंगलवार को सात सैंपल की जांच हुई।

सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। पीएमसीएच में 661 सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिनमें 18 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इनमें पीएमसीएच के 16 मरीज भी शामिल हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में 19 मरीज भर्ती है। मधेपुरा के एक 64 साल के प्रकाश नारायण दास की मौत हुई है।

आईजीआईएमएस में 2791 सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिसमें 34 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इनमें संस्थान के चार मरीज भी हैं।

डाॅ. सीपी ठाकुर की हालत स्थिर
पटना एम्स में भर्ती डॉ. सीपी ठाकुर, उनकी पत्नी और बेटे दीपक ठाकुर की हालत स्थिर है। एम्स में 15 नए मरीज भर्ती हुए हैं। इनमें पटना के सात मरीज हैं। वहीं ठीक होने पर पांच मरीजों को छुट्टी दे दी गई। इनमें तीन मरीज पटना के हैं। कोरोना संक्रमित दो मरीजों की मौत हुई है। एम्स में अभी 168 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

जांच के लिए बनाई गई 550 मेडिकल टीम
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर राज्य में न फैले, इसे नियंत्रित करने को लेकर मंगलवार से अभियान शुरू कर दिया गया। कोरोना की जांच को लेकर साढ़े पांच सौ से अधिक मेडिकल टीमें गठित की गई है। पूरे राज्य में सघन जांच अभियान चलाया गया। इसकी का नतीजा है कि पिछले कई दिनों से लाख के इर्द-गिर्द जांच हो रही थी जो मंगलवार को बढ़कर 127704 हो गई है।

