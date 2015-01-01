पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:भूमि सर्वे में रुचि नहीं लेने वाले 20 डीएम से छिनेगा बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी का काम

  • बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के 35/36वीं बैच के 18 अधिकारियों को मिलेगी जिम्मेदारी

भूमि सर्वे में रुचि नहीं लेने वाले 20 जिलों के डीएम से बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी का काम छीना जाएगा। उन 20 जिलों में जल्द ही स्वतंत्र रूप से बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के वरीय पदाधिकारियों को सर्वे वाले 20 जिलों में बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी बनाया जा रहा है, जो जिला पदाधिकारी के समकक्ष होंगे।

इन 20 पदाधिकारियों में से 18 बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के 35/36वीं बैच के अधिकारी हैं। शेष दो अधिकारी भी चयन सूची के ठीक नीचे के वरीय पदाधिकारी होंगे। ये सभी अधिकारी अगले महीने आईएएस अफसर में प्रोन्नति पाने वाले हैं। मुख्य सचिव ने शुक्रवार को ही सभी बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारियों को कलेक्टर के समकक्ष सुविधा एवं साधन देने का आदेश दिया था। अभी जिला पदाधिकारी ही अपने जिले के बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी होते हैं, पर बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारियों द्वारा भूमि सर्वेक्षण के काम में रुचि नहीं लेने की वजह से सर्वेक्षण के काम में प्रगति नहीं हो पा रही है।

सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने सभी जिलों में अपर समाहर्ता-सह-अपर जिला दंडाधिकारी के पद पर पदस्थापित पदाधिकारियों को अपने काम के अलावा प्रभारी पदाधिकारी (चार्ज ऑफिसर) बंदोबस्त के पद का प्रभार भी दे दिया है। वहीं राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग के तीन वरीय अधिकारियों समेत अन्य अधिकारियों के रिक्त पदों को भी जल्द भरने का भरोसा दिया है।

सभी जिलों के प्रभारी सचिव सर्वे के ऑब्जर्वर होंगे
भूमि सर्वे को गति देने के लिए सभी जिलों के प्रभारी सचिव/प्रधान सचिव/अपर मुख्य सचिव को उस जिले के सर्वे का ऑब्जर्वर बनाया जा रहा है। हर अधिकारी सर्वेक्षण के दौरान कम-से-कम तीन बार शिविर का गठन एवं उसमें आधारभूत सुविधा की उपलब्धता, सर्वेक्षण के दौरान प्रारूप का प्रकाशन और रैयतों की आपत्ति का निराकरण की रिपोर्ट राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग को देंगे।

ये वरीय अधिकारी नीचे के कैडर की मनमानी पर अंकुश लगाएंगे, सर्वेक्षण में पारदर्शिता सुनिश्चित करेंगे और आम रैयत को सुविधा प्रदान करने में महती भूमिका निभाएंगे। अब डीएम सप्ताह में एक दिन सिर्फ सर्वेक्षण शिविरों एवं क्षेत्र का भ्रमण करेंगे। राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार मंत्री राम सूरत कुमार ने भी अधिकारियों की कमी समेत सभी समस्याओं को दूर करने का भरोसा दिया है।

बैठक में अधिकारियों की कमी का भी उठा मुद्दा
भूमि सर्वे के मुद्दे पर मुख्य सचिव की बैठक में राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव ने विभाग में अधिकारियों की कमी का मुद्दा भी उठाया था। मौजूदा अधिकारियों में से एक विशेष सचिव नवंबर में सेवा-निवृत हो चुके हैं। निदेशक, भू-अर्जन इसी महीने सेवानिवृत्त हो रहे है, जबकि एक संयुक्त सचिव जनवरी में रिटायर्ड होंगे।

इसके बाद मुख्य सचिव ने सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव आमिर सुबहानी को निर्देश दिया था कि तीनों अधिकारियों समेत विभाग में अन्य वरीय अधिकारियों के खाली पड़े पदों को जल्द भरने की कार्रवाई करें। अधिकारियों की कमी का मामला उठने के बाद सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने अपर समाहर्ता को अतिरिक्त जिम्मेदारी दी है।

