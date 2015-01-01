पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूची तैयार:पटना में 20 हजार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को पहले लगेगा कोरोना टीका

पटना36 मिनट पहले
  सूची तैयारजिला और प्रखंड स्तर पर टास्क फोर्स गठित, सूची में शामिल लोगों को लगेगा टीका

जिले में 20 हजार स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को पहले चरण में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगेगा। इनकी सूची तैयार कर ली गई है। डीएम कुमार रवि ने कहा कि जिले में 73 सरकारी अस्पतालों के साथ 500 की संख्या में प्राइवेट अस्पताल है। इन अस्पतालों में कार्यरत स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की सूची तैयार की गई है। इनकी संख्या करीब 20 हजार है।

इन कर्मियों को पहले चरण में कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका लगेगा। इसके बाद केंद्र सरकार के निर्देश के अनुसार अन्य लोगों की सूची तैयार की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर जिला और प्रखंड स्तर पर टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया गया है। इसकी लगातार बैठक की जा रही है।

भारत सरकार के गाइड लाइन के मुताबिक सभी तैयारियों सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। कोरोना वैक्सीन चरण वार लगाया जाएगा। सरकार के निर्देश के अनुसार वरीयता सूची तैयारी की जाएगी। सूची के अनुसार निर्धारित स्थान और निर्धारित समय पर वैक्सीन लगाने की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। ताकि, किसी प्रकार से विधि व्यवस्था की समस्या उत्पन्न नहीं हो सके। पटना एम्स के जरूरत के मुताबिक वैक्सीन ट्रायल के लिए वॉलेंटियर उपलब्ध कराएगा। डीएम कुमार रवि ने कहा कि वैक्सीन ट्रायल के लिए एनजीओ, नेहरू युवा केंद्र सहित अन्य संगठनों से संपर्क कर ट्रायल के दौरान वैक्सीन लेने के लिए युवाओं को प्रेरित किया जा रहा हैं। ताकि, पटना में ट्रायल पूरा हो सके।

32 मृतकों के आश्रितों को मिली सहायता राशि

कोरोना से 32 मृत लोगों के परिजनों के बीच चार-चार लाख रुपए की सहायता राशि वितरित की गई है। इसमें पटना सदर के 18, फुलवारी शरीफ के 5, मनेर के 2, दानापुर के 2, फतुहा, दनियावां, खुसरूपुर, मसौढ़ी और धनरूआ अंचल के एक-एक मृतक शामिल हैं। शनिवार को हिंदी भवन सभागार में आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान डीएम कुमार रवि ने कोरोना से मृतक आश्रितों के बीच मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष से अनुग्रह अनुदान की राशि चेक के माध्यम से वितरण किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में अबतक 134 मृतक के आश्रितों के बीच चार-चार लाख रुपए के चेक सहायता राशि के रूप में वितरित किया गया है। इसमें पटना सदर अनुमंडल के 81, दानापुर अनुमंडल के 19, पटना सिटी अनुमंडल के 19, बाढ़ अनुमंडल के 6, मसौढ़ी अनुमंडल के 7 और पालीगंज अनुमंडल के दो मृतक शामिल है। सभी अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी और अंचलाधिकारी को मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष से मृतक के आश्रित को तत्काल चार-चार लाख रुपए का अनुदान चेक के माध्यम से उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

