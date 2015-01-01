पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव परिणााम:200 सीसीटीवी कैमरों से रहेगी नजर , 2 एसपी, 6 डीएसपी, 25 मजिस्ट्रेट, 10 थानेदार व 500 जवान तैनात

पटना29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एएन काॅलेज में त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा घेरा बनाया गया है। 200 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। सीआईएसएफ की दो टुकड़ियां की तैनाती की गई है। काॅलेज के बाहर से लेकर हड़ताली माेड़ और पानी टंकी तक करीब 500 जवानाें की तैनाती रहेगी।

डायल 100 की टीम सीसीटीवी कैमरे से पूरे परिसर पर नजर रखेगी। 2 एसपी, 6 डीएसपी, 25 मजिस्ट्रेट, 10 थानेदार और 500 जवान की तैनाती की जाएगी।

बिहार के 55 मतगणना सेंटराें में एएन काॅलेज में सबसे ज्यादा 14 विधानसभा क्षेत्राें की काउंटिंग हाेगी। पूरी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की डीएम और एसएसपी माॅनिटरिंग करेंगे।

इस दाैरान वाहनों की सघन जांच भी हाेगी। एसएसपी उपेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि अगर किसी ने हंगामा या हुड़दंग करने की काेशिश की ताे पुलिस सख्ती से निपटेगी। उनपर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। किसी काे बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। सबाें पर सीसीटीवी से पैनी नजर रखी जाएगी।

