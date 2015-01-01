पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:जिले में मिले कोरोना के 201 नए संक्रमित, पांच संक्रमितों की हुई मौत

पटना39 मिनट पहले
पटना के विभिन्न इलाकों में चौथे दिन भी कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 200 के पार हैं। कोरोना फिलहाल चार दिनों से बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं। वैसे पटना में शुक्रवार को कोरोना 201 नए मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 44592 हो गई है। कोरोना के 42195 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं।

पटना में अभी कोरोना के अभी 2058 एक्टिव केस हैं। पीएमसीएच में 1202 सैंपल की जांच हुई। इसमें 16 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। पीएमसीएच के तीन मरीज संक्रमित मिले हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में 22 मरीज भर्ती हैं। ठीक होने पर एक मरीज को छुट्टी मिली है।

वहीं पटना एम्स में कोरोना के 16 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें पटना के पांच मरीज हैं। ये मरीज कंकड़बाग, रूपसपुर, भूतनाथ रोड, बंदर बगीचा, शास्त्रीनगर रहने वाले हैं। वहीं स्वस्थ होने पर 12 मरीजों को छुट्टी मिली है। इसमें सात मरीज पटना के हैं। ये मरीज मजिस्ट्रेट कोलनी, बोरिंग रोड, अगमकुआं, राजीवनगर, कंकड़बाग, बेऊर और बुद्धा कोलनी के रहने वाले हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमित पांच मरीजों की मौत हुई है। इसमें एक 47 साल के किशोर कुमार झा मधुबनी, एक 54 साल की संध्या सिंह राजीवनगर, एक 72 साल की कलावती गुप्ता गोपालगंज, एक 72 साल के उमेश प्रसाद सिंह खगड़िया और एक 75 साल के सुरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह पूर्णिया के रहने वाले थे। कोरोना के नोडल आफिसर डॉ. संजीव कुमार के मुताबिक 1626 सैंपल की जांच में 339 सैंपल ड्राइ निकल गया।

इसलिए 1487 सैंपल की जांच में 14 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। अभी 177 मरीज भर्ती हैं। इसमें 64 मरीज आईसीयू और 27 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। वहीं बिहटा के पीएम कोविड केयर अस्पताल में छह मरीज भर्ती है। इसमें दो मरीज आईसीयू में हैं।

पूरे बिहार में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 618 नए केस मिले। 1 लाख 26 हजार 206 लोगों की जांच हुई। फिलहाल कोरोना मरीजों का रिकवरी दर 97.30 प्रतिशत है। राज्य में अब तक 16033415 लोगों की जांच हो चुकी है।

