पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोनावायरस:पटना जिले में मिले कोरोना के 203 मरीज, एक डॉक्टर समेत चार की मौत

पटना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पटना के विभिन्न इलाकों में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 203 नए मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 36575 हो गई है। कोरोना के 34268 मरीज ठीक हुए है। कोरोना के 2037 एक्टिव केस है। पीएमसीएच में 267 सैंपल की जांच हुई। इसमें पांच सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिसमें तीन मरीज संक्रमित हुए हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में 33 मरीज भर्ती हैं।

आईजीआईएमएस में 2647 सैंपल की जांच हुई। इसमें 56 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है, जिसमें आईजीआईएमएस के तीन मरीज संक्रमित हुए हैं। वहीं पटना एम्स में कोरोना के 16 नए मरीज भर्ती हुए हैं। इनमें आठ मरीज पटना के हैं। ये मरीज लोदीपुर, राजेंद्रनगर, लोहियानगर, बुद्धा काॅलाेनी, फुलवारीशरीफ, बोरिंग रोड, चांदमारी रोड के रहने वाले हैं। ठीक होने पर 9 मरीजों को छुट्टी मिली है। इनमें पटना के छह मरीज हैं।

ये मरीज अनीसाबाद, चित्रगुप्तनगर, राजीवनगर, पाटलिपुत्र काॅलाेनी, फुलवारीशरीफ और राजेंद्रनगर के रहने वाले हैं। एक डॉक्टर समेत चार कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत हुई है। डॉ. राजेंद्र ठाकुर गोपालगंज के चर्चित चिकित्सक थे। मृतकों में बेगूसराय के 54 वर्षीय सुनील कुमार, छपरा के 60 वर्षीय महावीर प्रसाद महतो, गाेपालगंज के 76 वर्षीय डॉ. राजेंद्र ठाकुर और पूर्णिया के 50 वर्षीय धर्मेंद्र कुमार चौधरी शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें