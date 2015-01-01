पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  24 Ganges Ghats Dangerous, Fasters Will Not Be Able To Go There; Traffic Stopped At Ashok Rajpath Till 9 Pm Tomorrow

खरना संपन्न:24 गंगा घाट खतरनाक, वहां नहीं जा सकेंगे व्रती; अशोक राजपथ पर कल 9 बजे तक ट्रैफिक बंद

पटना40 मिनट पहले
पैदल चलने में समर्थ व्रती और श्रद्धालु गंगा घाट पर जा सकेंगे। इसलिए प्रशासन ने घर पर ही महापर्व करने की अपील की है।
  • आज अस्ताचलगामी तो कल उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य

बिहार में जन-जन की आस्था से जुड़े सूर्योपासना के महान पर्व छठ की छटा चहुंओर छा गई है। विनती करी ले छठी मईया.../ केलवा जे फरेला घवद से... सरीखे छठ गीतों से माहौल छठमय हो गया है। गुरुवार को व्रतियों ने गुड़, दूध व नयका चावल से बनी खीर से खरना किया।

खरना से पहले व्रतियों ने स्नान-ध्यान के बाद पूरी निष्ठा के साथ पूजा-अर्चना की और खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इसी के साथ व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निराहार-निर्जला छठ व्रत आरंभ हो गया। शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी और शनिवार की सुबह व्रती उदयागामी सूर्य भगवान को अर्घ्य अर्पित करेंगे। छठ महापर्व के लिए गंगा घाट और तालाब पूरी तरह से तैयार हो गए हैं। सभी जगह सुरक्षा घेरा, वाच टावर, चेंजिंग रूम, कंट्रोल रूम, पब्लिक एड्रेस सिस्टम तैयार होने के साथ लाइट से जगमग किया जा चुका है। 24 घाट खतरनाक और अनुपयोगी हैं। इन घाटों को लाल कपड़ा लगाकर प्रतिबंधित किया गया है। सभी जगह मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस अधिकारी की तैनाती की गई है, ताकि इन 24 घाटों पर व्रतियाें और श्रद्धालुओं को जाने से रोका जा सके।

पश्चिमी पटना में स्थित गेट नंबर 93 घाट, गेट नंबर 88 घाट, कुर्जी घाट, राजापुर पुल घाट, कलेक्ट्रेट और महेंद्रू घाट पर पहुंचने के लिए 2 से 3 किलोमीटर पैदल चलना होगा। वहीं, मध्य पटना स्थित पटना विवि से रिवर फ्रंट के घाट पर गंगा मिलेंगी। इसमें कालीघाट, पटना कॉलेज घाट, गांधी घाट आदि शामिल हैं। इन घाटों पर पहुंचने के लिए एक से दो किलोमीटर तक पैदल चलना हाेगा।

ये हैं खतरनाक घाट
मीनार घाट, बिंदटोली घाट, बुद्ध घाट, अदालत घाट, मिश्री घाट, टीएन बनर्जी घाट, जजेज घाट, वंशी घाट, जहाज घाट, अंटा घाट, सिपाही घाट, बीएन कॉलेज घाट, बांकीपुर घाट, खाजेकला घाट, पत्थर घाट, अदरक घाट, पीरदगड़िया घाट, नंदगोला घाट, नूरुउद्दीन घाट, बुंदेल टोली घाट, दमराही घाट, केशवराय घाट, रिकावगंज घाट, बांस घाट।

जिन्हें छत नहीं उनके लिए छोड़ें गंगा घाट

पैदल चलने में समर्थ व्रती और श्रद्धालु गंगा घाट पर जा सकेंगे। इसलिए प्रशासन ने घर पर ही महापर्व करने की अपील की है, ताकि जिनके पास महापर्व करने के लिए घर उपलब्ध नहीं है, वे गंगा घाट पर कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का अनुपालन कर महापर्व कर सकें। यानी, भीड़ कम होने पर ही कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन संभव है। राज्य सरकार ने बुखार से पीड़ित व्यक्ति, 60 साल से ऊपर के बुजुर्ग, 10 साल से नीचे के बच्चे, गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित लाेगाें को घाट पर नहीं जाने की सलाह दी है।

शहर में 114 जगहों पर बनाए गए हैं ड्रॉपगेट

छठ घाटों पर व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं को वाहनों से जाने नहीं दिया जाएगा। इसबार वाहन पार्किंग की व्यवस्था छठ घाटों पर नहीं की गई है। 21 नवंबर की सुबह 9 बजे तक अशोक राजपथ पर वाहनों का परिचालन पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित कर दिया गया है। किसी प्रकार के मालवाहक, यात्री वाहन या निजी वाहन नहीं चलेंगे। आवश्यक सेवा की गाड़ियों को छूट दी जाएगी।

ट्रैफिक एसपी अमरकेश डी ने कहा कि जगह-जगह पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है, जो गाड़ियाें काे अशोक राजपथ पहुंचने से पहले ही रोक देंगे। अशोक राजपथ पर दानापुर के आरा गोलंबर से दीदारगंज चेकपोस्ट तक ड्रॉपगेट बनाए गए हैं। ब्रांच रोड पर भी ड्रॉपगेट बनाए गए हैं और बैरिकेडिंग की गई है।

कुल 114 ड्रॉपगेट बनाए गए हैं। इन ड्रॉपगेटों पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती कर दी गई है। अशोक राजपथ पर शुक्रवार की सुबह से ही गश्ती पार्टी और क्विक मोबाइल के जवान गश्त करेंगे। बेली रोड, पुराना बाइपास, न्यू बाइपास, बारी पथ, सुदर्शन पथ, शेरशाह रोड, नवाब बहादुर शाह रोड से होकर अशोक राजपथ पर आने वाले लिंक रोड पर भी वाहनों का परिचालन प्रतिबंधित है।

