कोरोनावायरस:पटना में 245 काेराेना मरीज मिले, 3 की मौत; पावापुरी मेडिकल काॅलेज के डॉक्टर एम्स में भर्ती

पटना
पटना में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 40 हजार पार कर गई है। गुरुवार को जिले में कोरोना के 245 नए मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 40,080 हो गई है। इनमें 38012 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी 1761 एक्टिव केस हैं। पीएमसीएच में 662 सैंपल की जांच में 14 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इनमें यहां भर्ती 11 मरीज हैं।

ठीक होने पर 10 मरीजों को छुट्टी दी गई। कोविड अस्पताल में अभी 18 मरीज भर्ती हैं। यह जानकारी प्राचार्य डॉ. विद्यापति चौधरी ने की। पटना एम्स में भर्ती जदयू सांसद राजीव रंजन सिंह उर्फ ललन सिंह के स्वास्थ्य में सुधार हो रहा है। गुरुवार को पावापुरी मेडिकल काॅलेज के एक सीनियर डॉक्टर समेत 14 नए मरीज भर्ती हुए हैं। इनमें छह मरीज पटना के हैं। ये गांधी मैदान, बाढ़, अकनपुर, फुलवारीशरीफ, केशरीनगर, न्यू यारपुर के रहने वाले हैं। ठीक होने पर एक डॉक्टर समेत 12 मरीजों को छुट्टी दी गई। कोरोना संक्रमित दो मरीजों की मौत हाे गई। मृतकाें में सीवान की संगीता देवी और पूर्वी चंपारण के रमेश चौधरी शामिल हैं। एम्स में अभी 153 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। इनमें 48 मरीज आईसीयू, 19 वेंटिलेटर और 9 हाई फ्लो नजल कैनुला पर हैं।

एनएमसीएच में एक काेराेना मरीज की मौत हो गई। सारण के बनियापुर के रहने वाले 49 वर्ष के जितेंद्र कुमार सिंह को 18 नवंबर को भर्ती कराया गया था। वहीं तीन मरीजाें को स्वस्थ होने पर अस्पताल से छुट्टी दी गई। गुरुवार को एक नया मरीज भर्ती हुआ। अस्पताल में कोरोना के मात्र 10 मरीज भर्ती हैं। अस्पताल में 90 बेड खाली हैं।

रिकवरी दर घटकर 96.96% हुई राष्ट्रीय स्तर से 4 फीसदी अधिक

राज्य में कोरोना की स्थिति नियंत्रण में है। संक्रमण दर में भी लगातार कमी हो रही है। लेकिन, पिछले दो दिनों से मरीजों की संख्या में मामूली वृद्धि हुई तो रिकवरी दर में कमी दिखाई देने लगा। राज्य में पिछले 24 घंटे में 117709 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिसमें 794 नए संक्रमित मिले। वहीं मंगलवार को 734 नए संक्रमित मिले थे। इससे पहले यह संख्या 500 के करीब थी। वहीं राज्य की रिकवरी दर में मामूली कमी आई है।

यह 96.96 फीसदी रह गई है। यह राष्ट्रीय औसत से करीब 4 फीसदी अधिक है। राज्य में कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या भी कम होकर 5772 रह गई है। नए संक्रमित की तुलना में स्वस्थ होने वालों की संख्या कम हो गई है। राज्य में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 229474 हो गई है, जिनमें से अबतक 222492 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। कोरोना से 1209 संक्रमितों की मौत भी हुई है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 8 लोगों की मौत कोरोना वायरस से हुई है।

